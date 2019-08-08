Global Gene Editing Market To Grow At CAGR Of 14.7% Till 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers its latest "Gene Editing Global Market Report 2019" from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gene editing market was valued at about $3.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $6.05 billion at a CAGR of 14.7% through 2022.

The gene editing market consists of sales of gene editing technology such as CRISPR/CAS9, zinc finger nucleus, and talens and related services. Gene editing technology allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.

The rising infectious diseases acts as one of the major drivers of the gene editing market. Gene editing techniques are used for detection of infectious diseases such as HIV. Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Gene therapy treats the infectious diseases by blocking the replication of the infectious agent that causes the disease at the extracellular level. Gene editing introduces new genetic material into the cells of living organisms with the intention of treating the diseases.

Infectious diseases are constantly on the rise. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2018, infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people per year. In addition to that, according to the AP-NORC (a research initiative by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago) survey in 2018, out of 1,067 adults in the US surveyed, 71% are in favor of gene editing for the treatment of incurable, hereditary diseases such as Huntington’s disease and 67% of Americans support the use of gene editing to prevent diseases such as cancer.

Ethical issues in general public with respect to gene editing is one of the major restraining factors for the market. Many researchers and ethicist have argued against gene editing due to different reasons such as off-target effect (edits in the wrong place), mosaicism (when only some of the cells carry the edits) and safety concerns. Some even argued that gene editing will lead to the creation of classes of individuals who will be genetically modified to be able to do things that a normal human being is not supposed to do according to the laws of nature. Due to these reasons, gene editing is still not considered to be safe and effective by many nations and international organizations. For instance, in 2019, as per the article published in TIME, scientists from Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the USA have proposed a temporary prohibition on research on gene editing on human eggs, embryos, and sperms.

Major players in the gene editing market include CRISPR, GenScript USA Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies and New England Biolabs.

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gene editing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts gene editing market size and growth for the global gene editing market, gene editing market share, gene editing market players, gene editing market size, gene editing market segments and geographies, gene editing market trends, gene editing market drivers and gene editing market restraints, gene editing market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The gene editing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

