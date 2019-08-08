Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 810.65 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Anal Fistula Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Non-Surgical and Surgical), Application (Intersphincteric, Transsphincteric, Others), End user, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

The major contributing factor for the market growth are rise in cases of tuberculosis, carcinoma, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), inflammatory bowel disease and growing demand of non-surgical methods such as fibrin glue injection and adipose-derived stem cells therapy. The global anal fistula treatment market is expected to grow from USD 590.28 Million in 2017 to USD 810.65 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Anal fistula is a tract between the epithelial surface of the rectum and the perianal area. There are several glands in anus which sometimes get blocked or clogged. This leads to bacterial infection and results into swelling around the infected tissues. According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), in 2014 nearly 1.6 million people in the U.S. had IBD, which includes 780,000 people with Crohn’s disease and 907,000 with ulcerative colitis. Collagen paste for blocking and removing fistula tract, video-assisted anal fistula treatment (VAAFT) device, adipose stem cell therapy for anal fistula treatment in Crohn’s disease, and laser energy-based devices are few producers used for the treatment of anal fistula.

Increasing cases of anal fistula and recurrence rate of treated cases is a major factor driving the market. In addition, rising demand for safe and effective treatment with no chance of recurrence and fewer side effects are driving the demand of the global anal fistula treatment market. Lack of awareness and high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of global anal fistula treatment market. However, increasing demand for anal fistula treatment is creating lucrative opportunities and increasing awareness about the treatment in emerging economies are driving the growth of the global anal fistula treatment market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global anal fistula treatment market are Cook Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gem srl, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, TiGenix NV, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., biolitec AG, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers, Mylan among others. In order to increase their presence in the global anal fistula treatment, companies are adopting numerious strategies that include product launches, collaboration, merger, acquisition, agreement and expansion.

Developing and developed countries(U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are offering greater opportunities and major players are focusing on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain the market share. For instance, in 2018, TiGenix & Takeda Pharmaceutical presented adipose stem cell-based therapy. Medtronic is conducting trials for its collagen paste Permacol in Europe.

For instance, in March 2018, iGenix NV and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Alofisel (darvadstrocel) for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adult patients with nonactive/mildly active luminal Crohn's disease. This Alofisel should be used after conditioning of fistula and is marked as the first allogeneic stem cell therapy to receive central marketing authorization (MA) approval in Europe.

Surgical segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.62% in the forecast period

Type segment includes surgical and non-surgical. Surgical segment is dominating and playing a chief role in shaping the business growth. It is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of fistula induced infections, rise in demand of safe and effective treatment are the key factors contributing to the growth of the anal fistula market.

Intersphincteric fistula segment held around 33.51% of market share in 2017

Application segment includes intersphincteric, transsphincteric, suprasphincteric, extrasphincteric, and others. Intersphincteric fistula segment dominated the global anal fistula treatment market and held around 33.51% of market share in 2017. The segment has projected the largest share due to prevalence of sub mucosal anal fistulae worldwide.

Hospitals segment is dominating and was valued around 206.32 Million in 2017

End User segment is divided into segments such as hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others. Hospitals segment is dominating and was valued around USD 206.32 Million in 2017. Hospitals are major providers of minimally invasive treatment and anal fistula surgical treatment in several developing countries hence; this will lead to the growth of the hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment in future.

Region Segment Analysis of the Anal Fistula Treatment Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is dominating the market and held the largest market share of 48.35% in 2017 whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in forecast period. North America is dominating the region due to large patient population with inflammatory bowel diseases, early adoption of new technologies, and high health care expenditure by the public and private sectors in the U.S. For instance, according to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), nearly 1.6 million people in the U.S. had IBD in 2014, which includes 780,000 people with Crohn’s disease and 907,000 with ulcerative colitis. Introduction of innovative technologies and rising healthcare expenditure by the public and private sectors are some of the factors that led to the growth of market in this region. In Asia Pacific region, rising incidence of conditions such as Crohn’s disease and increased awareness about these conditions are expected to propel the anal fistula treatment market during the forecast period.

About the report:

The global anal fistula treatment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

