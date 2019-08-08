Global Airway Management Device Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Airway Management Device Market by Type (Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Other), Application, Region, Forecast 2018-2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chief contributing factors for the market growth are rising incidences of chronic respiratory diseases, increase in surgeries with increase in usage of anaesthesia and growing incidences of protracted treatments and preterm babies. The global airway management device market is expected to grow from USD 1.82 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.93 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Airway management is a medical procedure which is performed to prevent and relieve airway obstruction and ensures proper exchange of gas between patient’s lungs and atmosphere. In this procedure, a tube is inserted orally into the trachea to provide oxygen during general anaesthesia. These devices have variety of applications in operating rooms, emergency, pre-hospital settings and out-of-hospital care. There is an increase in incidences of respiratory diseases, mainly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to WHO, report published in 2016 ‘Global Burden of Disease Study’ reported prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD worldwide. The major causes are active smoking, long-term asthma and exposure to indoor air pollution. Manufactures are focusing on the development of advanced products which require minimum efficiency with increased incubation. For instance, in 2017, Smiths Medical launched three new products for airway management, ambulatory infusion, and blood pressure monitoring. They are user friendly and non-invasive devices.

The increasing adoption of airway management devices in order to prevent conditions such as laryngospasms and improve the existing ventilation solutions has driven the growth of global airway management device market. Lack of awareness regarding medical condition and procedures may hamper the growth of the market. However, increasing demand from developing countries is opening new emerging markets, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the global airway management device market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global airway management device market are Smiths Group, Teleflex, Medtronic, Karl Storz, Ambu, Flexicare, VBM Medizintechnik, Sunmed, Vyaire Medical, Olympus, Intersurgical, Verathon, Medline Industries and others. The Medtronic, Smiths Medical and Medlineare are the top leading players of the market. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance, in 2017, Vyaire Medical, Inc., the healthcare company acquired Revolutionary Medical Devices, Inc. (RMD), , a maker of innovative products for airway management. This acquisition added RMD’s SuperNO2VA™ product which is a complete non-invasive nasal PAP ventilation system intended for use in the treatment of respiratory insufficiency from collapse of the airway during or after sedation, or during the intubation process.

For instance, in 2016, Ambu acquired ETView Medical and its portfolio of airway management devices for USD 16 million. Through this acquisition, Ambu aims to expand its presence in the North America, South America, Europe, Asia and African regions.

For instance, in November 2015, Medtronic acquired Aircraft Medical to develop handheld and inexpensive video laryngoscopes to aid anaesthesiologists while intubating patients in critical care.

Infraglottic devices based segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.65% in the forecast period.

Type segment includes supraglottic airway management devices, infraglottic airway management devices, resuscitators, laryngoscopes, and other airway management devices. Infraglottic devices based segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.65% over the forecast period. The highest growth in this segment is attributed to the rising awareness related to recognition and introduction of advanced techniques for pre-operative airway evaluation are widening the scope and penetration of the segment in the coming years.

Anaesthesia segment is dominating and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.31% in the forecast period.

Application segment is divided into anaesthesia and emergency based medicines. Anaesthesia segment is dominating and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.31% in the forecast period. The segment is playing a chief role in shaping the business growth over the forecast period due to an increased number of surgical procedures.

Operating room segment held the largest market share of around 34.89% in 2017.

End user segment is divided into segments such as operating rooms, emergency care departments, intensive care units, and other end users. The operating rooms segment held the largest market share of around 34.89% in 2017. Rising geriatric population and associated diseases which require surgical interventions are driving the growth of the operating rooms segment. In addition to this, government initiatives facilitating safety and reducing adverse events are the major contributing factors.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Airway Management Device Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global airway management device market with the largest share of 47.83% in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. North America region held the largest share due to rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, increase in emergency department visits, rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated disease. Asia Pacific is the second fastest growing region due to an increase in manufacture of these devices in India and China, high R&D investment by the global players and unexplored opportunities in this region which serve as high growth rendering drivers.

About the report:

The global airway management device market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion) volume (Units), consumption (Units), imports (Units) and exports (Units).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

