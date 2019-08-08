Global Reagents & Hematology Analyzers Market Size, Share And Key Players Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hematology analyzers and reagents market was valued at about $3.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.27 billion at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2022.

The hematology analyzers and reagents market consists of sales of hematology analyzers and reagents. Hematology analyzers provide complete blood count (CBC) with a three part differential white blood cell (WBC) count and can detect small cell populations to diagnose rare blood conditions, measure cell morphology.

The rising number of blood donations globally is driving the hematology analyzers and reagents market as hematology analyzers are used to test and screen blood in blood banks. Blood collected from donors through blood donation camps or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks where hematology analyzers are used to screen and test the blood. These screening tests determine the blood type, analyze the blood plasma and detect infectious diseases. Blood banks are witnessing a huge outflow of blood to hospitals and other end-users and inflow of blood from blood donations on a daily basis. According to the World Health Organization, blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors increased by 11.6 million between 2008 and 2015. As the number of people donating blood increases, the demand for hematology analyzers and reagents increases, thereby driving market growth.

Recalls of defective hematology analyzers is acting as a restraint on the hematology analyzers and reagents market. A product recall is done by the manufacturer or developer of the product as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer. A faulty hematology analyzer may provide wrong results and may lead to misdiagnosis, affecting consumer confidence in the analyzers.

Hematology analyzers manufacturers are increasingly investing in the research and development of analyzers with microfluidics technology that use low volumes of sample and reagents. Microfluidics deal with the flow of liquids inside channels as small as a few micrometers.

In January 2019, Luminex Corporation acquired flow cytometry portfolio of EMD MilliporeSigma for $75 million. EMD Millipore Corporation supplies tools for biotechnology, life science and pharmaceutical industries. It was founded in 1954 and headquartered in Massachusetts, USA.

Major players in the hematology analyzers and reagents market include Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Horiba, Siemens, Sysmex.

