Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 30.42 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Ventricular Assist Devices, Neurostimulators, Others), End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key contributing factors for active implantable medical devices market growth are increasing cardiovascular and neurological diseases, growing elderly population, technological advancements in procedures and enhanced applications of neurotransmitters. The global active implantable medical devices market is expected to grow from USD 15.21 Billion in 2017 to USD 30.42 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

An active implantable medical device is introduced into the human body either totally or partially for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. This is intended to remain in place. It offers wide range of devices including pacemakers, defibrillators, infusion pumps, ventricular assist systems and devices, cochlear implants and neurostimulators. These devices have applications in a number of diseases such as cardiovascular devices, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, spasticity, and patients with hearing or visual impairment. Rising number of cardiovascular system diseases and chronic pain diseases have a positive impact on the growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17 Billion deaths were registered annually from cardiovascular diseases. Leading players are investing in the development of advanced products, which are user friendly.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders is a major factor driving for global active implantable medical devices market. The healthcare industry in emerging economies has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. Risks associated with use of active implantable medical devices at the surgical site and sensitivity to the device material may hamper the growth of active implantable medical devices market. However, increasing income level and the increasing compliance for high quality implants in developing countries are fuelling the growth of active implantable medical devices market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/362199/request-sample

Key players operating in the global active implantable medical devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Limited, LivaNova PLC, Sonova Holding AG, MED-EL William Demant Holding A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and others. Cochlear Limited, William Demant Holding A/S and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. are the top leading players of the market. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the active implantable medical devices market.

In December 2018, Cirtec Medical Corporation, a strategic outsourcing partner for complex medical devices including active implantables and minimally invasive therapeutic devices acquired Metrigraphics, LLC, a leading manufacturer of ultra-high precision, custom micron-scale circuits and components for medical devices and other critical applications. This acquisition will expand the Cirtec Medical’s strength in active implantables as well as it’s capabilities in serving the minimally invasive interventional therapeutic products.

For instance, in July 2017, Cochlear Ltd. collaborated with Apple, Inc. to offer cochlear implants with iPhone connectivity. The Nucleus 7 Sound Processor was approved by the FDA in June 2017 which was the first cochlear implant sound solution made specifically for use with iPhones, iPods and iPads. This product has the distinction of being the smallest and lightest behind-the-ear cochlear implant that is available in the current market.

Developing and developed countries(U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are offering great opportunities and major players are focusing on new product developments to obtain the market share. For instance, in 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation launched the Precision Montage MRI Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System. This system enables safe access to full body magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) environment.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators based segment was valued around USD 5.01 Billion in 2017

Product segment includes implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators based segment was valued around USD 5.01 Billion in 2017. These are advanced devices and their growing demand in developing countries is the key factor to drive the growth of implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment.

Hospitals segment will grow with the highest CAGR of 11.26% in the forecast period

End user segment is divided into segments such as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, and specialty clinics. Hospital segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 11.26% over the forecast period. The key factors contributing to its growth are prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and favourable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries. Furthermore, increasing use of the technologically advanced products in hospitals is anticipated to maintain the dominance of the hospitals segment over the forecast period.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-active-implantable-medical-devices-market-by-product-362199.html

Region Segment Analysis of the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global active implantable medical devices market with USD 6.23 Billion in 2017 where as Asia pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. North America region is the fastest growing region due to an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases with increasing geriatric population, easy accessibility to advanced technologies, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. Asia pacific is the second fastest growing region in the global active implantable medical devices market due to rising healthcare spending, growing demand for advanced technologies to develop advanced products, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, and less stringent regulations.

About the report:

The global active implantable medical devices market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Units), consumption (Units), imports (Units) and exports (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=362199&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://marketresearchtime.com













Related Reports

Global Arterial Stents Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-arterial-stents-market-by-type-bare-metal-stents-362196.html



Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market-by-application-362197.html



Global Angiography Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-angiography-equipment-market-by-product-angiography-systems-362198.html



Global Airway Management Device Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-airway-management-device-market-by-type-infraglottic-362200.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.