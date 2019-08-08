Trudy Tobias of Tru(est)* Life Coaching to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The past does not equal the future, but we often operate as though it does because our beliefs are based on the past. Changing our thinking helps us change our beliefs and helps us understand that the future is ours to redefine on our own terms.”

These are the words of Trudy Tobias, a licensed clinical social worker, life coach and the founder of Tru(est)* Life Coaching. Her “Get Your Life Back” coaching program helps clients get back up, step out, and live big. Her clients learn to construct a purposeful life with clarity and confidence.

“A therapist is taught to address past problems. Instead, our coaching focuses our clients on future possibilities and how that can be achieved. So many people, women especially, think they’re too old to try something new. We give clients permission to control their old thinking, dream big and get inspired. And the miracle is that they can rapidly get unstuck, break out of their comfort zone and take action on the future they are after.”

As a self-described “New Beginnings” Coach, Trudy supports her clients through fears and challenges of every kind. Examples include the death of a loved one, the fear of retirement and aging, the end of a relationship, and the loss of a job.

Her mission is to meet you at your crossroads, and coach you through that life-changing leap into a better future.

“You’ve heard of the acronym for FEAR: False Evidence Appearing Real. I prefer the acronym for HOPE: Happy Opportunities Present Everywhere,” says Trudy. “It’s really about using your imagination to be on your side.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Trudy Tobias in an interview with Jim Masters on August 12th at 11am EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on August 19th at 11am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a questions for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Tru(est)* Life Coaching, visit www.truestlifecoaching.com

Reinventing Yourself at Any Age: A Practical and Spiritual (Wo)Manual is available on Amazon



