Candice Georgiadis Helps The Travel Industry Via Social Media Branding

The travel industry has shifted gears to accommodate millennials and the new 'interaction/experience' needs of today's traveler.

This is a 24/7/365 industry. It can be all consuming and many of us have a passion for it that can block out some of the most important aspects to a balanced life if we don’t manage it.” — Alan Brand, VP at The Keys Collection

Let's jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?As an organization I would say we are focused on the ability to work within the unique intersection between purpose driven and experiential travel to create hotels whose DNA delivers an authentic local experience. We are currently focused on developing that emotional connection between our guests and the teams at the hotels through programming and branding initiatives across our independent, proprietary branded and lifestyle hotels. These initiatives run the gamut from the introduction of concert venues and integrated activity zones, artistic and design driven concepts and the creation of vibrant and eclectic F&B offerings.A prime example of this is our new development of The Keys Collection in Key West, FL. Located on 17 contiguous ocean front acres at the gateway entry to Key West on US1 we have positioned four unique hotels, a programmed event lawn flexible enough to do intimate weddings or headliner concerts for up 1,400 guests, four unique pool decks, seven curated food and beverage outlets, meeting space, Starbucks, retail , local brand partnerships and a new water based activity zone that we’ll launch very soon.This development is changing the dynamic for travels who are visiting in Key West. No longer is Old Town and the Duval Street corridor the only choice for an authentic Key West experience. For our guests to still enjoy the unique culture and environment of New Town Key West. At The Keys Collection we facilitate their adventure by providing continuous shuttle service in the central corridor on our WooHoo Themed Shuttles. We have shifted the travel dynamic in Key West and our guests are rewarding us with their repeat business and referrals.The use of technology to move the needle in our deliverables. Our ability to capture and analyze not only historic data but to move into the predictive arena through machine learning and eventually will be game changers over the next 5 years. This manifests itself not only in our ability to predict changing market conditions but then to take that knowledge and translate it into actionable strategic initiatives enabling us to outperform the market and our competitors. The depth of available information today is immense and has moved far beyond the “how is our booking pace” discussion. Today the ability to understand and intimately know you your business and your guests is accelerating at light speed. We believe our use of technology here is paramount to maintaining our leadership position. Whether it’s the basics like digital key an predictive demand analytics or the platforms we use to geofence our environments to identify guest interaction opportunities, the technology component continually will evolve. - Read the full interview here Interviews that bring out interesting facts as opposed to just general information can sometimes be the tipping point in attracting readers. Below we see Candice Georgiadis doing just that with Brian Carrico, co-founder and co-CEO of The Guild:Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?The guest experience has always been our number one priority at The Guild and our employees consistently go above and beyond to fulfill our guests’ every want and need. One time a guest requested to stock their fridge with a very specific red velvet flavored non-fat yogurt. The team had to scour eight different stores, but we eventually found the yogurt and had it in time for the guest’s arrival. - the complete interview is available here In another section of the interview, more interesting facts come out, the kind that keep a readers attention and bring them back for more. This is key in building a social media following.Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?We learned the hard way that you really need to work out the kinks before you launch a technology-based company. While we should have been able to offer remote access to our rooms, we launched before the system was 100% up and running. This meant we had to meet every single guest in-person to let them into their room. One night, close to midnight, we got a request from Hotel Tonight and so my co-founder and I rushed over to the hotel to check in the guest. 