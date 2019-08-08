NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Navigant’s agreement to be acquired by Guidehouse LLP. Shareholders of Navigant will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Navigant owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-navigant-consulting-inc .

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ACIA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Acacia’s agreement to be acquired by Cisco Systems, Inc. Shareholders of Acacia will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Acacia common stock owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-acacia-communications-inc .

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rudolph’s agreement to merge with Nanometrics Incorporated. Shareholders of Rudolph will receive 0.8042 shares of Nanometrics common stock for each Rudolph share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-rudolph-technologies-inc .

