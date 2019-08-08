Nancy Barkley awarded CEO Excellence Award for Best Luxury Honeymoon Travel- Entrepreneur

CEO Monthly awards Nancy Barkley of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways Luxury Travel Best Luxury Honeymoon Travel-Entrepreneur

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Barkley is an entrepreneur and internationally respected travel expert.She owns Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways, a travel firm based in Philadelphia.Authoritative media in the travel industry recognize Nancy's skill. Her adviceand insights have found their way into many high-profile publications. She haspublished work in Forbes,The New York Times, CNN, Huffington Post,Travel Agent Central, Travel Market Report, just to name a few.Nancy's achievements with travel have also yielded a career as an industryspeaker. She speaks around the globe to both consumers and peers. Manylearn from the teachings of her strongest talents. Her strengths includeexceptional insider connections, knowing that it is all in the details, andextensive personal travel experience.While Nancy is local to Philadelphia, her network and influence knows noborders.



