Nancy Barkley awarded CEO Excellence Award for Best Luxury Honeymoon Travel- Entrepreneur

CEO Monthly awards Nancy Barkley of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways Luxury Travel Best Luxury Honeymoon Travel-Entrepreneur
She owns Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways, a travel firm based in Philadelphia.
Authoritative media in the travel industry recognize Nancy's skill. Her advice
and insights have found their way into many high-profile publications. She has
published work in Forbes,The New York Times, CNN, Huffington Post,
Travel Agent Central, Travel Market Report, just to name a few.
Nancy's achievements with travel have also yielded a career as an industry
speaker. She speaks around the globe to both consumers and peers. Many
learn from the teachings of her strongest talents. Her strengths include
exceptional insider connections, knowing that it is all in the details, and
extensive personal travel experience.
While Nancy is local to Philadelphia, her network and influence knows no
borders.
Nancy Barkley
Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways
+1 215-793-4808
