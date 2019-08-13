San Diego “Mompreneurs” Launch Teen Job Prep, a Fun and Engaging Website Designed to Help Teens get Their First Job

We make getting a job fun

This website is a “one stop online training” designed for young teens. It provides them with the tools and resources they will need to land their first job.

Our goal is to provide teens with the tools and information they need to confidently go out and get a job that’s a great fit for them. And to make getting a job fun!” — Shelby Reynolds

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teen Job Prep announces the launch of its innovative new website, teenjobprep.com . This niche website is a “one-stop online training” designed just for young teens, ages 14- 16. It provides teens with essential tools and resources they will need to find and land their first job.Teen Job Prep addresses the specific needs of young job seekers in the marketplace. They have developed an innovative resume builder geared towards teens that quickly and easily creates professional looking resumes for those with little or no job experience. They also offer a fun and engaging video series that allows users to follow an animated character named, “Jack”, a 15-year-old job seeker, as he navigates all the ins and outs of his first-time job hunt.Shelby Reynolds, Co-founder of Teen Job Prep stated; “There are a plethora of resources and websites online that help college graduates and adults with job search efforts, but nothing we could find that comprehensively addresses the needs of young teens looking for employment. Our goal is to provide teens with the tools and information they need to confidently go out and get a job that’s a great fit for them, and to make getting a job fun!”The creators behind this new and creative website are Marci Kawar and Shelby Reynolds. Marci is an entrepreneur with an extensive background in creating and running youth programs and Shelby has 20+ years of experience in the Recruiting and Human Resources Industry. They are both moms to teenagers and developed this idea when they saw the need with their own teens and within the community.



