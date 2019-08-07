Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Cash Dividend for Its 6.75% Series A Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.54844 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on October 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2019. This first dividend on the Series A preferred stock will be a pro rata dividend from, and including, the original issue date to, and including, October 14, 2019.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Contact:

Michael P. O’Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684



