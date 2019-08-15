Get To The Water® Hosts First Annual Get To The Water DAY™, Water Clean-up, July 20, 2019

Get To The Water DAY™ spread to Victoria, Texas with volunteers cleaning the Guadalupe River. Get To The Water DAY™ volunteers collecting trash at Galveston beach. Get To The Water DAY™ Galveston

The first annual Get To The Water DAY™ took place on July 20, 2019. Hosted and organized by Get To The Water®, the event was a huge success.

Join our goal to have hundreds of clean-up groups by next year! Join the challenge! Contact us to create your communities group page and get your clean-up group ready for next year!” — Charles Mazzini

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first annual Get To The Water DAY™ took place on July 20, 2019, at Galveston beach. Hosted and organized by water-sports apparel brand Get To The Water®, the event was quite successful.

The National Holiday was created by Charles Mazzini, CEO and founder of Get To The Water®. Charles has always had a passion for protecting our waters by actively keeping them clean. He states “deep within us all, we know we are part of nature and want to do what’s best for nature.” With his continuous efforts, he has inspired others to make the conscientious decision to give back to our waters.

The day was centered around good, clean fun with family and friends. Individuals showed up from surrounding areas dressed in their GTTW DAY™ gear to partake in the first annual Get To The Water DAY™. All t-shirt profits went directly to cleanup efforts.

Volunteers were provided with trash bags, gloves, and refreshments, courtesy of Get To The Water®. Participants worked together to collect waste and dispose of it properly. From glass bottles to full-sized tires, they found and disposed of it all.

Several hours and hundreds of bags of trash later, Galveston beach looked more pristine than usual. It was truly incredible to see the difference that a few people and a few hours could make.

Get To The Water DAY™ is about more than just collecting trash. It is about raising awareness of how a simple task, such as picking up litter, can have a profound impact on our environment. Roughly 100 million people visit beaches, lakes, and rivers each year and each year, these waters become more polluted. Get To The Water DAY™ promotes and emphasizes the importance of water clean-up and the transformation it could provide for the environment.

Get To The Water® has shown that by coming together as a community, we can alter the tides, limit our waste and have a positive effect on the waters we know and love.

Get To The Water DAY™ Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.