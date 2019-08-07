Timbercreek Financial Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 (“Q2 2019”).



Q2 2019 Highlights

Maintained conservative portfolio risk position focused on income-producing commercial real estate 93.8% of net mortgage investment portfolio are first mortgages 86.1% of net mortgage investment portfolio invested in cash-flowing properties 67.4% weighted average loan-to-value

Increased end of quarter weighted average interest rate on all loans to 7.4%

Delivered net income of $13.6 million and distributable income of $13.7 million

Generated $0.17 in distributable income per share

Paid record $14.3 million in dividends to shareholders

“Our operating results for the quarter were sound. We have maintained our overall high quality portfolio and delivered a 9.4% growth in quarterly net income over last year,” said Cameron Goodnough, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “That said, the commercial mortgage sector continues to experience elevated capital inflows from both regulated and non-traditional mortgage providers, which impacted our gross mortgage balance (including syndications) and lender fee income. Despite these competitive pressures, our primary focus remains portfolio quality rather than simply the deployment of assets, given our view of the relative risk-adjusted returns.”

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q1 2019 Net Mortgage Investments $ 1,214.5 $ 1,091.9 $ 1,228.6 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments $ 96.4 $ 96.7 $ 93.8 Net Investment Income $ 25.0 $ 23.5 $ 24.5 Income from Operations $ 21.3 $ 19.9 $ 20.7 Total Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 13.6 $ 12.4 $ 13.1 Distributable Income $ 13.7 $ 15.5 $ 14.2 Dividends to Shareholders $ 14.3 $ 13.7 $ 14.1 $ per share Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q1 2019 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Payout Ratio Distributable Income 104.2 % 88.4 % 99.4 % Earnings 105.0 % 110.1 % 107.5 % Net Mortgage Investments Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q1 2019 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 67.4 % 67.7 % 68.1 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 1.1 yr 1.1 yr 1.2 yr First Mortgages 93.8 % 92.1 % 92.8 % Cash-Flowing Properties 86.1 % 83.9 % 86.2 % Rental Apartments 46.3 % 40.9 % 46.8 % All loans Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Q1 2019 Floating Rate Loans (at quarter end) 68.7 % 38.1 % 67.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the Quarter 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.4 % At Quarter End 7.4 % 7.4 % 7.2 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Existing Loans 1.0 % 1.1 % 0.8 % New Loans Only 1.0 % 1.5 % 1.1 %

Quarterly Conference Call



Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. Instructions on how to participate on this call are provided below:

Web conference: www.timbercreekfinancial.com

Dial-in-number(s): Toll Free 1-(855) 223-7310, International 1-(647) 788-4930

Event Conference ID: 3080839

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About the Company



Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. These non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.

