CIT, Public Safety, and Homeland Security Host Regional UAS Public Safety Workshop in Hampton Roads

Newport News, VA, Patrick Henry Airport (PHF), August 07, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second in a series of Statewide Regional Public Safety UAS workshops was held at Patrick Henry Airport today. The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security are holding regional workshops across the state to assure Public Safety professionals are aware of the new innovations, regulations, and opportunities surrounding unmanned systems.

According to Shawn Talmadge, Virginia’s Assistant Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, “These workshops are an important part of our continued engagement and discussion with first responders regarding UAS use and best practices. The potential of these technologies to enhance Public Safety response in time-critical, life-threatening situations is incredibly valuable.”



Just last month, Virginia’s efforts in unmanned aerial systems business was recognized as the top spot in the nation for UAS innovation and expansion. “One of the things we have learned from industry growth, research, testing, and actual use studies is that the utilization of these systems by Public Safety professionals can assure faster, more comprehensive options for first responders to save lives and be situationally aware. We are delighted these workshops are so well attended and that we can facilitate these important, potentially life-saving discussions”, said Tracy Tynan, Director of Virginia’s Unmanned Systems Center at CIT.



The free UAS Regional Workshops are for Public Safety Professionals only and include presentations, discussions and field demonstrations. They have been designed to build relationships between local, state, and federal agencies as they collaborate on UAS initiatives, innovations, and best practices.



The next UAS Regional Workshop will be held on September 18th at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Virginia.



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing for Commonwealth Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org



You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT

Launched in 2017, the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center serves as a unifying voice and primary source for information and assistance related to the unmanned systems landscape in Virginia and is charged with building on the rich assets and business climate to make Virginia "THE" state for unmanned systems. The Center is responsible for developing an entrepreneurial culture regarding Autonomous Systems across Virginia, encouraging economic growth across the Commonwealth via Autonomous emergent business activities, and continuing to increase the Commonwealth's position as a leader of the Autonomous Systems community. For more information about the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center at CIT, please visit https://www.vus.virginia.gov/. You can also follow on Twitter



Attachment

Tracy Tynan, Director Virginia Unmanned System at CIT tracy.tynan@CIT.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.