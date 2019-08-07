Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Conference Call Details
The details of the call are:
|Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EST
|US Toll Free:
|Dial In: 1-800-239-9838
|International Toll Free:
|Dial In: 1-323-794-2551
|Meeting ID Number: 3755260
Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. EST Thursday, August 8, 2019.
ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Viemed, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries Sleep Management, L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C., is a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States. Sleep Management, L.L.C. focuses on disease management and improving the quality of life for respiratory patients through clinical excellence, education, and technology. Its service offerings are based on effective home treatment with respiratory care practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Home Sleep Delivered, L.L.C. focuses on providing in-home sleep testing for sleep apnea sufferers. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.
For further information, please contact:
Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com
Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com
