SQZ Biotech Announces Appointment of Experienced Pharmaceutical Executive Teri Loxam as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the appointment of Teri Loxam as chief financial officer. Ms. Loxam joins SQZ with deep experience in investor relations, strategy, corporate communications and finance. She most recently served as senior vice president of investor relations and global communications at Merck & Co. At SQZ, Ms. Loxam will be responsible for leading the company’s financial and investor activities.



“We are thrilled to welcome Teri to the SQZ team and believe that her leadership skills and diversified expertise in healthcare strategy, treasury and finance will be essential as we continue to grow SQZ and develop as a company,” said Armon Sharei, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of SQZ Biotech.

Ms. Loxam added, “The SQZ platform has the potential to transform the cell therapy space and joining the company at this exciting time is an incredible opportunity. I look forward to working with the dynamic team and contributing to SQZ’s future success as we continue to develop transformational cell therapies for patients.”

Ms. Loxam has over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and joins the SQZ team from Merck & Co., where she served as senior vice president of investor relations and global communications. In this role, Ms. Loxam led all aspects of the investor relations and communications functions globally, including managing quarterly earnings calls, facilitating interactions with investors and analysts as well as all public relations, media and employee communications. Prior to Merck, Ms. Loxam served as vice president of investor relations at IMAX Corporation where she led the investor relations function, including converting the company’s investor base and helping the Company execute a partial IPO of the company’s China business on the Hong Kong exchange. Ms. Loxam also spent eleven years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she held positions of increasing responsibility across strategic planning and portfolio management, treasury and investor relations. She received her MBA from the University of California, Irvine and her BS in biology from the University of Victoria.

About SQZ Biotech

SQZ Biotech is a privately held company creating innovative treatments by transforming cells into sophisticated therapeutics. Using its proprietary platform, SQZ has the unique ability to precision engineer many patient cell types and deliver multiple materials, resulting in powerful, multifunctional cell therapies for a range of diseases with an initial focus on cancer. The first applications for the company leverage SQZ’s ability to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors, and immune tolerance for the treatment of immune reactions and diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

