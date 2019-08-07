High Profile Holdings Corp. Announces Strategic Hire of Daniel O’Neill as Executive Chairman and CEO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Profile Holdings Corp. a Vertically Integrated Cannabis Company (the “Company” or “High Profile”), is pleased to announce the engagement of Daniel O’Neill as the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Dan O'Neill will bring over 30 years of global experience as a senior executive in major global consumer packaged goods companies, effectively competing in crowded, highly competitive categories. Dan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Molson's. During his tenure at Molson’s, the Company merged with Coors in 2005 becoming Molson Coors Brewing Company with current revenues exceeding $5 billion annually. Before Molson's, Dan was the Executive Vice President of H.J. Heinz Company, President of the Campbell Soup Company and Group Managing Director at S.C. Johnson, with leadership roles in North America, Europe and Latin America. Dan also currently is a board member of Bombardier Recreational Products and CannaRoyalty.

Dan will not only contribute his expertise of identifying and profitably penetrating very specific market segments in the cannabis space, he is also well known for being a penny-wise leader, ensuring that excessive costs do not creep into the business. Having been in the very competitive food industry for more than 30 years, Dan recognizes the responsibility and commitment in developing long-term relationships with the consumer and will not compromise quality for quantity at any cost. “I believe, I have proven that long term shareholder value creation is my responsibility, delivered by meeting very specific well-defined consumer needs, while paying close attention to cost containment. High Profile may be viewed as being late to enter into the marketplace however, research has indicated that large profitable segments of the cannabis industry are still available. Our strategy will be to own these segments.”

Daniel began his career at Colgate Palmolive, following a Master's degree in Business from Queen's University and a Bachelor's of Arts from Carleton University in Canada. He also holds a degree in professional management development from the Harvard Business School.

High Profile Holdings Corp., is the parent company for Urban Canna Medical (cannabis medical clinics), Urban Canna Market (cannabis dispensaries – recreational) and High Profile Cannabis Inc. (production/extraction) located in Alberta. High Profile is continuing to build out its medical clinics and recreational dispensaries in Western Canada including Alberta and British Columbia and is currently constructing its first phase of its artisan production facility in Edmonton, Alberta.

