Bancorp of New Jersey Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE American: BKJ) (the “Company”), holding company for Bank of New Jersey (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.34 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.19 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For the year to date period, net income increased by $372,000, or 14.7% over the prior year, to $2.91 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $2.53 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2018.



Total loans were $782.3 million at June 30, 2019, up $16.4 million from the December 31, 2018 balance of $765.9 million. Total deposits were $762.0 million at June 30, 2019, up $25.3 million from the December 31, 2018 balance of $736.7 million. Net interest margin was 2.92% at the end of the second quarter compared to 2.96% at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Nancy E. Graves, Bancorp of New Jersey’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our year to date results reflect our continued focus on organic growth. Commercial loan activity remains solid. Core deposits grew $44.7 million, primarily in CDs, with less reliance on lower cost municipal deposits, which declined $19.4 million since year-end 2018. Cost of total deposits increased this quarter to 1.49% from 1.42% the previous quarter. Consistent with last quarter, deposit pressure remained a challenge in Bergen County, which was reflected in the increase in interest expense as we obtain and retain deposits.”

The following tables show information regarding the growth in our loan and deposit portfolios (in thousands):



At the Period Ended

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Loan Composition Commercial Real Estate $ 657,842 $ 640,627 Residential Mortgages 55,210 58,281 Commercial and Industrial 25,912 24,852 Home Equity 43,084 41,833 Consumer 296 326 Total Loans 782,344 765,919 Deferred Loan Fees and Costs, net (850 ) (937 ) Allowance for Loan Losses (8,530 ) (8,393 ) Net Loans $ 772,964 $ 756,589 Deposit Composition Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits $ 113,279 $ 118,489 Savings and Interest-Bearing Transaction Accounts 278,743 298,108 Time Deposits $250 and under 249,215 213,855 Time Deposits over $250 120,764 106,250 Total Deposits $ 762,001 $ 736,702

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Review



Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income decreased by $88,000 or 1.4% versus the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income decreased by $397,000 or 3.0% versus the same period last year.

Total interest income increased by $1.0 million or 11.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period last year. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, interest income increased by $1.7 million or 9.8% versus the same period last year. This increase in interest income was primarily due to loan growth.

Total interest expense increased by $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.3 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, interest expense increased by $2.1 million versus the same period last year. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in deposit balances and higher interest rates on deposits and borrowed funds as obtaining and retaining deposits remain extremely competitive.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $140,000 for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a provision for loan losses of $325,000 and $650,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.09% as of June 30, 2019.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $4.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, while non-interest expense was $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $171,000 or 1.8%. The decrease is a result of the Company’s continued focus on efficiencies.

Income Tax Expense

The income tax accrual for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $329,000 compared to $361,000 for the same period in 2018. The income tax accrual for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $760,000 compared to $796,000 for the same period in 2018. As the New Jersey Division of Taxation is still reviewing certain provisions of the recent changes in New Jersey tax laws, the Company is accruing for its 2019 New Jersey income tax expense at a rate similar to that applicable in 2018, until such time as the New Jersey Division of Taxation comes to a conclusion on these provisions.

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.34 million compared to net income of $1.19 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $155,000 or 13.0%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.91 million compared to net income of $2.53 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $372,000 or 14.7%.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $41.0 million, or 4.6%, from $883.7 million at December 31, 2018 to $924.7 million at June 30, 2019, reflecting an increase in cash and cash equivalents, loans receivable and other assets related to the recording of a right of use asset due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 – Leases, as of January 1, 2019.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased from $64.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $86.2 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $21.7 million. The change in cash is mainly due to an increase in deposit account balances and the maturity of certain securities.

Along with new deposits to the Bank, the Company has been experiencing customers transferring funds from noninterest bearing and lower interest-bearing accounts to higher interest-bearing accounts. The Bank has sought to increase its core deposits while reducing its reliance on potentially volatile municipal deposits and their effects of seasonal fluctuations related to real estate tax inflows and payments.

Borrowed funds decreased slightly to $51.2 million as of June 30, 2019 from $51.7 million at December 31, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the Bank maintained capital ratios that were in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Company’s and Bank’s Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 10.42%, each of their common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 11.43% and their total capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.48%.

Loan Quality

At June 30, 2019 the Bank had non-accrual loans of $9.5 million. Included in this total are $3.9 million in Troubled Debt Restructured Loans (“TDRs”). At year-end 2018, non-accrual loans totaled $9.4 million, of which $4.5 million were TDRs. Accruing loans delinquent greater than 30 days were $6.5 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 million at December 31, 2018. Of the $6.5 million in delinquent loans at June 30, 2019, two loans totaling $1.4 million reached maturity and were in the process of extension or renewal.

About the Company

Founded in 2006, Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. is the holding company for Bank of New Jersey, which provides traditional commercial and consumer banking products and services. The Bank’s corporate office is in Englewood Cliffs and the Bank currently operates out of 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Englewood Cliffs, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. For more information about Bank of New Jersey and its products and services, please visit http://www.bonj.net or call 201-720-3201. If you would like to receive future Bancorp of New Jersey announcements electronically, please email us at shareholder@bonj.net.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release and other statements made from time to time by Bancorp of New Jersey’s management contain express and implied statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations, credit quality, corporate objectives, and other financial and business matters, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those expected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1a – Risk Factors and in the description of our business under Item 1. Any statements made that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to make any public announcement when we consider forward-looking statements to no longer be accurate, whether as a result of new information of future events, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations Counsel:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred Buonocore, CFA 212-836-9607



BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for per share data)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 9,089 $ 8,179 Securities 179 233 Federal funds sold and other 419 261 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 9,687 8,673 INTEREST EXPENSE Savings and interest bearing transaction accounts 918 464 Time deposits 2,031 1,609 Borrowed funds 350 123 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,299 2,196 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 6,388 6,477 Provision for loan losses 140 325 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 6,248 6,152 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges 143 110 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 143 110 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 2,416 2,372 Occupancy and equipment expense 909 828 FDIC premiums and related expenses 105 148 Legal fees 275 219 Other real estate owned expenses 22 2 Professional fees 203 245 Data processing 281 205 Other expenses 507 692 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 4,718 4,711 Income before provision for income taxes 1,673 1,551 Income tax expense 329 361 Net income $ 1,344 $ 1,190 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.16

BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except for per share data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 17,845 $ 16,327 Securities 386 469 Federal funds sold and other 832 568 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 19,063 17,364 INTEREST EXPENSE Savings and interest bearing transaction accounts 1,798 881 Time deposits 3,774 3,123 Borrowed funds 700 172 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 6,272 4,176 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,791 13,188 Provision for loan losses 140 650 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,651 12,538 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges 257 205 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 257 205 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,870 4,787 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,818 1,695 FDIC premiums and related expenses 233 306 Legal fees 350 357 Other real estate owned expenses 25 9 Professional fees 437 493 Data processing 568 538 Other expenses 942 1,229 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,243 9,414 Income before provision for income taxes 3,665 3,329 Income tax expense 760 796 Net income $ 2,905 $ 2,533 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.35

BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for per share data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,636 $ 3,541 Interest bearing deposits 80,273 59,024 Federal funds sold 3,315 1,977 Total cash and cash equivalents 86,224 64,542 Interest bearing time deposits 500 500 Securities available for sale 27,572 32,293 Securities held to maturity (fair value $0 and $5,852 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) - 5,852 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost 3,155 3,239 Loans receivable 782,344 765,919 Deferred loan fees and costs, net (850 ) (937 ) Allowance for loan losses (8,530 ) (8,393 ) Net loans 772,964 756,589 Premises and equipment, net 13,173 13,440 Accrued interest receivable 2,921 2,841 Other real estate owned 1,363 511 Right of use asset 13,067 - Other assets 3,779 3,929 Total assets $ 924,718 $ 883,736 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 113,279 $ 118,489 Savings and interest bearing transaction accounts 278,743 298,108 Time deposits $250 and under 249,215 213,855 Time deposits over $250 120,764 106,250 Total deposits 762,001 736,702 Borrowed funds 51,169 51,658 Lease liability 13,490 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,539 6,269 Total liabilities 832,199 794,629 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 7,293,697 at June 30, 2019 and 7,295,466 at December 31, 2018 76,848 76,713 Retained earnings 15,719 12,814 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48 ) (420 ) Total stockholders’ equity 92,519 89,107 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 924,718 $ 883,736



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.