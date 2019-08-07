Bancorp of New Jersey Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE American: BKJ) (the “Company”), holding company for Bank of New Jersey (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.34 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.19 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. For the year to date period, net income increased by $372,000, or 14.7% over the prior year, to $2.91 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $2.53 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2018.
Total loans were $782.3 million at June 30, 2019, up $16.4 million from the December 31, 2018 balance of $765.9 million. Total deposits were $762.0 million at June 30, 2019, up $25.3 million from the December 31, 2018 balance of $736.7 million. Net interest margin was 2.92% at the end of the second quarter compared to 2.96% at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Nancy E. Graves, Bancorp of New Jersey’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our year to date results reflect our continued focus on organic growth. Commercial loan activity remains solid. Core deposits grew $44.7 million, primarily in CDs, with less reliance on lower cost municipal deposits, which declined $19.4 million since year-end 2018. Cost of total deposits increased this quarter to 1.49% from 1.42% the previous quarter. Consistent with last quarter, deposit pressure remained a challenge in Bergen County, which was reflected in the increase in interest expense as we obtain and retain deposits.”
The following tables show information regarding the growth in our loan and deposit portfolios (in thousands):
At the Period Ended
|June 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Loan Composition
|Commercial Real Estate
|$
|657,842
|$
|640,627
|Residential Mortgages
|55,210
|58,281
|Commercial and Industrial
|25,912
|24,852
|Home Equity
|43,084
|41,833
|Consumer
|296
|326
|Total Loans
|782,344
|765,919
|Deferred Loan Fees and Costs, net
|(850
|)
|(937
|)
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(8,530
|)
|(8,393
|)
|Net Loans
|$
|772,964
|$
|756,589
|Deposit Composition
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
|$
|113,279
|$
|118,489
|Savings and Interest-Bearing Transaction Accounts
|278,743
|298,108
|Time Deposits $250 and under
|249,215
|213,855
|Time Deposits over $250
|120,764
|106,250
|Total Deposits
|$
|762,001
|$
|736,702
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Review
Net Interest Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income decreased by $88,000 or 1.4% versus the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income decreased by $397,000 or 3.0% versus the same period last year.
Total interest income increased by $1.0 million or 11.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the corresponding period last year. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, interest income increased by $1.7 million or 9.8% versus the same period last year. This increase in interest income was primarily due to loan growth.
Total interest expense increased by $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.3 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, interest expense increased by $2.1 million versus the same period last year. The increase in interest expense was due to an increase in deposit balances and higher interest rates on deposits and borrowed funds as obtaining and retaining deposits remain extremely competitive.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $140,000 for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a provision for loan losses of $325,000 and $650,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.09% as of June 30, 2019.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $4.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, while non-interest expense was $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9.4 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $171,000 or 1.8%. The decrease is a result of the Company’s continued focus on efficiencies.
Income Tax Expense
The income tax accrual for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $329,000 compared to $361,000 for the same period in 2018. The income tax accrual for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $760,000 compared to $796,000 for the same period in 2018. As the New Jersey Division of Taxation is still reviewing certain provisions of the recent changes in New Jersey tax laws, the Company is accruing for its 2019 New Jersey income tax expense at a rate similar to that applicable in 2018, until such time as the New Jersey Division of Taxation comes to a conclusion on these provisions.
Net Income
Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.34 million compared to net income of $1.19 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $155,000 or 13.0%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.91 million compared to net income of $2.53 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $372,000 or 14.7%.
Financial Condition
Total assets increased by $41.0 million, or 4.6%, from $883.7 million at December 31, 2018 to $924.7 million at June 30, 2019, reflecting an increase in cash and cash equivalents, loans receivable and other assets related to the recording of a right of use asset due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 – Leases, as of January 1, 2019.
Total cash and cash equivalents increased from $64.5 million at December 31, 2018 to $86.2 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $21.7 million. The change in cash is mainly due to an increase in deposit account balances and the maturity of certain securities.
Along with new deposits to the Bank, the Company has been experiencing customers transferring funds from noninterest bearing and lower interest-bearing accounts to higher interest-bearing accounts. The Bank has sought to increase its core deposits while reducing its reliance on potentially volatile municipal deposits and their effects of seasonal fluctuations related to real estate tax inflows and payments.
Borrowed funds decreased slightly to $51.2 million as of June 30, 2019 from $51.7 million at December 31, 2018.
At June 30, 2019, the Bank maintained capital ratios that were in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Company’s and Bank’s Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 10.42%, each of their common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 11.43% and their total capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 12.48%.
Loan Quality
At June 30, 2019 the Bank had non-accrual loans of $9.5 million. Included in this total are $3.9 million in Troubled Debt Restructured Loans (“TDRs”). At year-end 2018, non-accrual loans totaled $9.4 million, of which $4.5 million were TDRs. Accruing loans delinquent greater than 30 days were $6.5 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $5.3 million at December 31, 2018. Of the $6.5 million in delinquent loans at June 30, 2019, two loans totaling $1.4 million reached maturity and were in the process of extension or renewal.
About the Company
Founded in 2006, Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. is the holding company for Bank of New Jersey, which provides traditional commercial and consumer banking products and services. The Bank’s corporate office is in Englewood Cliffs and the Bank currently operates out of 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Englewood Cliffs, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. For more information about Bank of New Jersey and its products and services, please visit http://www.bonj.net or call 201-720-3201. If you would like to receive future Bancorp of New Jersey announcements electronically, please email us at shareholder@bonj.net.
Forward-Looking Statements This press release and other statements made from time to time by Bancorp of New Jersey’s management contain express and implied statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations, credit quality, corporate objectives, and other financial and business matters, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those expected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1a – Risk Factors and in the description of our business under Item 1. Any statements made that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to make any public announcement when we consider forward-looking statements to no longer be accurate, whether as a result of new information of future events, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
Investor Relations Counsel:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred Buonocore, CFA 212-836-9607
BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|$
|9,089
|$
|8,179
|Securities
|179
|233
|Federal funds sold and other
|419
|261
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|9,687
|8,673
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Savings and interest bearing transaction accounts
|918
|464
|Time deposits
|2,031
|1,609
|Borrowed funds
|350
|123
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|3,299
|2,196
|NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|6,388
|6,477
|Provision for loan losses
|140
|325
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|6,248
|6,152
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Fees and service charges
|143
|110
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|143
|110
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|2,416
|2,372
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|909
|828
|FDIC premiums and related expenses
|105
|148
|Legal fees
|275
|219
|Other real estate owned expenses
|22
|2
|Professional fees
|203
|245
|Data processing
|281
|205
|Other expenses
|507
|692
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|4,718
|4,711
|Income before provision for income taxes
|1,673
|1,551
|Income tax expense
|329
|361
|Net income
|$
|1,344
|$
|1,190
|PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
|Basic
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.16
|Diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.16
BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|$
|17,845
|$
|16,327
|Securities
|386
|469
|Federal funds sold and other
|832
|568
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|19,063
|17,364
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Savings and interest bearing transaction accounts
|1,798
|881
|Time deposits
|3,774
|3,123
|Borrowed funds
|700
|172
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|6,272
|4,176
|NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|12,791
|13,188
|Provision for loan losses
|140
|650
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|12,651
|12,538
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Fees and service charges
|257
|205
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|257
|205
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,870
|4,787
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|1,818
|1,695
|FDIC premiums and related expenses
|233
|306
|Legal fees
|350
|357
|Other real estate owned expenses
|25
|9
|Professional fees
|437
|493
|Data processing
|568
|538
|Other expenses
|942
|1,229
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|9,243
|9,414
|Income before provision for income taxes
|3,665
|3,329
|Income tax expense
|760
|796
|Net income
|$
|2,905
|$
|2,533
|PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
|Basic
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.35
|Diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.35
BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for per share data)
|June 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|2,636
|$
|3,541
|Interest bearing deposits
|80,273
|59,024
|Federal funds sold
|3,315
|1,977
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|86,224
|64,542
|Interest bearing time deposits
|500
|500
|Securities available for sale
|27,572
|32,293
|Securities held to maturity (fair value $0 and $5,852 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
|-
|5,852
|Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost
|3,155
|3,239
|Loans receivable
|782,344
|765,919
|Deferred loan fees and costs, net
|(850
|)
|(937
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,530
|)
|(8,393
|)
|Net loans
|772,964
|756,589
|Premises and equipment, net
|13,173
|13,440
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,921
|2,841
|Other real estate owned
|1,363
|511
|Right of use asset
|13,067
|-
|Other assets
|3,779
|3,929
|Total assets
|$
|924,718
|$
|883,736
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|113,279
|$
|118,489
|Savings and interest bearing transaction accounts
|278,743
|298,108
|Time deposits $250 and under
|249,215
|213,855
|Time deposits over $250
|120,764
|106,250
|Total deposits
|762,001
|736,702
|Borrowed funds
|51,169
|51,658
|Lease liability
|13,490
|-
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|5,539
|6,269
|Total liabilities
|832,199
|794,629
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 7,293,697 at June 30, 2019 and 7,295,466 at December 31, 2018
|76,848
|76,713
|Retained earnings
|15,719
|12,814
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(48
|)
|(420
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|92,519
|89,107
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|924,718
|$
|883,736
