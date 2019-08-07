BodyGuardz Releases Award-Winning Protection for Samsung Note 10 and Note 10+

BodyGuardz Device Protection is Now Available for Samsung’s Note 10 and Note 10+

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced the availability of its custom-designed protection accessories for the Samsung Note 10 and Note 10+. These products are not only durable, but also sleek and lightweight in design, maximizing protection with their use of military-grade, shock-blocking technology.



"BodyGuardz has had a long and successful relationship with Samsung as we continually develop high-quality products that compliment, protect, and highlight the innovative technology and design of their devices,” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “As they have continued to push the limits of technology design, we too remain focused on providing the best products that offer protection and peace of mind for your everyday life.”

Available products include:

Ace Pro Case ($34.95): Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides slim, lightweight protection lined with the patented Unequal material used by top athletes. Ace Pro is available in Smoke/Black and Clear/Clear for both devices.



Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides slim, lightweight protection lined with the patented Unequal material used by top athletes. Ace Pro is available in Smoke/Black and Clear/Clear for both devices. UltraTough ($29.95): UltraTough is a self-healing polyurethane film that creates a transparent, protective barrier for your device. The self-healing film eliminates micro-abrasion scratches caused by frequent daily use, keeping your device looking brand new. With the new SlideApply Installation Guide, UltraTough is perfectly aligned on the screen during application, ensuring even protection that doesn’t interfere with identity sensors. UltraTough is available for both devices.

All BodyGuardz screen protectors and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program , which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling.

To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for Samsung’s Note 10 and Note 10+, visit www.BodyGuardz.com .

About BodyGuardz

BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality products and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service, and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable mobile device accessories that keep up with today’s active lifestyles. Learn more by visiting BodyGuardz .

About Parent Company BGZ brands

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz®, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands— BodyGuardz , a leading device protection company; Lander , expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO ® , modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands .

Media Contact:

Codeword for BodyGuardz

bgz@codewordagency.com

(385) 336-7225



