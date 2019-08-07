Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019

/EIN News/ -- Company recognizes $10.1 million in revenues, 51.2% gross margin, Acquired Two Additional Companies, and increases Share Repurchase Program

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") which creates, installs and services burner and chemical management solutions in the oil and gas industry, today reported financial results for its quarter ending June 30, 2019. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Highlights

Recognized Revenue of $10.1 million

Net Income of $986,000 or $0.02 Per Diluted Share,

Realized Gross Profit of $5.2 Million or 51.2% of Total Revenues

Cash and Liquid Investments of over $23 Million and Remained Debt-Free

Increased Share Repurchase Program by $2 million

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Total revenues for the period equaled $10.1 million, an 11% decrease over the same period a year ago. This decrease was primarily driven by negative macro industry trends including a 12% drop in the average oil price during the same period.

Net income was $986,000 or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $1.7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Total operating expenses were approximately $4.1 million, a 10% increase from the same quarter last year. This increase is primarily due to an increase in wages, professional fees related to acquisition activity, and certifications and development of the PF2200 product.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 6%, R&D increased 62% and depreciation increased 14%.

Gross profit was $5.2 million or 51.2% of total revenues which was down from 52.1% in the same quarter last year. The fluctuation in gross profit margin was due to product mix changes, direct labor costs, and adjustments in our inventory and warranty reserves.

Cash and liquid investments totaled just over $23 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $22.6 million at the end of 2018, and the Company continues to operate debt-free.

Within the Quarter the Company closed on an agreement to acquire Millstream Energy Products for total compensation of roughly $2.5 million US. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company closed on a Member Interest Purchase Agreement with Midflow Services, LLC, on August 5, 2019, for total compensation of roughly $2.4 million cash and $1 million worth of the Company’s restricted stock.

The Company announced today that it will continue the stock repurchase program and its Board of Directors has allocated an additional $2 million towards the existing program, which will remain in effect until October 31, 2019.

Management Commentary

"When analyzing M&A opportunities, we are looking for companies that provide complementary products, improve product development, broaden industry expertise, expand market share, and leverage our strong customer relationships and sales network. We are very excited about both of our recent acquisitions of Millstream and Midflow and believe they fit within our long-term strategy,” said Brenton Hatch, President and CEO of Profire Energy. "We anticipated the current market volatility in 2019 and believe our investment strategies, including acquisitions and product development are crucial to Profire’s growth in the coming years. We will continue to thoughtfully analyze additional strategic opportunities while we focus on the strategic integration of Midflow and Millstream to ensure these acquisitions are value accretive."

"Total cash spend for both the Millstream and Midflow acquisitions was just under $5 million US with expected additional annual revenue of $3.5 to $5.5 million in the coming years. Profire still maintains sufficient cash on hand to continue to react quickly to strategic opportunities,” stated Ryan Oviatt, CFO of Profire. "We are also well-positioned to allocate some of our cash on hand to continue the stock repurchase program. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide value to our shareholders.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy President and CEO Brenton Hatch and CFO Ryan Oviatt will host the call, followed by a question and answer period. Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT) Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-705-6003 International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6725 The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135689. The webcast replay will be available for one year.



Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.



A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same day through August 22, 2019.



Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay Pin Number: 13693316

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management and chemical injection systems are increasingly becoming part of their solution. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, the Company’s expected revenues from recent acquisitions, the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2019 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Profire Energy, Inc.

Ryan Oviatt, CFO

(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser, Partner

214-872-2710

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,487,778 $ 10,101,932 Short-term investments 726,782 961,256 Short-term investments - other 2,400,000 3,596,484 Accounts receivable, net 6,395,332 6,885,296 Inventories, net 9,071,479 9,659,571 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 512,292 473,726 Income tax receivable 473,093 173,124 Total Current Assets 31,066,756 31,851,389 LONG-TERM ASSETS Net deferred tax asset — 85,092 Long-term investments 8,433,185 7,978,380 Financing right-of-use asset 149,484 — Property and equipment, net 9,108,234 8,020,462 Goodwill 997,701 997,701 Intangible assets, net 1,699,312 429,956 Total Long-Term Assets 20,387,916 17,511,591 TOTAL ASSETS $ 51,454,672 $ 49,362,980 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,415,824 $ 1,177,985 Accrued vacation 373,995 311,435 Accrued liabilities 1,679,279 1,445,510 Current financing lease liability 76,559 — Income taxes payable 199,792 1,172,191 Total Current Liabilities 3,745,449 4,107,121 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 120,222 — Long-term financing lease liability 76,382 — TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,942,053 4,107,121 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common shares: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 50,016,979 issued and 47,466,192

outstanding at June 30, 2019, and 49,707,805 issued and 47,932,305 outstanding at December 31, 2018 50,017 49,708 Treasury stock, at cost (3,943,063 ) (2,609,485 ) Additional paid-in capital 28,593,552 28,027,742 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,525,586 ) (2,895,683 ) Retained earnings 25,337,699 22,683,577 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 47,512,619 45,255,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 51,454,672 $ 49,362,980

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes







PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES Sales of goods, net $ 9,559,255 $ 10,724,409 $ 19,757,890 $ 22,179,024 Sales of services, net 564,776 615,352 1,199,199 1,330,454 Total Revenues 10,124,031 11,339,761 20,957,089 23,509,478 COST OF SALES Cost of goods sold-product 4,568,666 4,959,539 9,139,654 10,517,249 Cost of goods sold-services 368,327 471,555 865,525 953,422 Total Cost of Goods Sold 4,936,993 5,431,094 10,005,179 11,470,671 GROSS PROFIT 5,187,038 5,908,667 10,951,910 12,038,807 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses 3,566,698 3,364,826 6,728,228 6,706,726 Research and development 512,871 317,002 861,929 720,221 Depreciation and amortization expense 110,910 129,070 227,133 257,787 Total Operating Expenses 4,190,479 3,810,898 7,817,290 7,684,734 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 996,559 2,097,769 3,134,620 4,354,073 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of fixed assets 21,410 21,254 38,340 86,085 Other expense (413 ) (4,164 ) (964 ) (5,956 ) Interest income 85,887 174,771 177,590 225,479 Total Other Income 106,884 191,861 214,966 305,608 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,103,443 2,289,630 3,349,586 4,659,681 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 117,939 575,363 695,464 1,069,183 NET INCOME $ 985,504 $ 1,714,267 $ 2,654,122 $ 3,590,498 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ 102,435 $ (427,307 ) $ 251,850 $ (394,072 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 49,495 9,226 118,247 (24,009 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 151,930 (418,081 ) 370,097 (418,081 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 1,137,434 $ 1,296,186 $ 3,024,219 $ 3,172,417 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,348,137 48,266,199 47,392,534 48,467,136 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,124,208 49,095,575 48,192,849 49,237,938



These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes







PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 2,654,122 $ 3,590,498 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 483,063 442,959 Gain on sale of fixed assets (38,340 ) (76,703 ) Bad debt expense 229,792 141,348 Stock awards issued for services 749,547 861,189 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Changes in accounts receivable 605,009 548,419 Changes in income taxes receivable/payable (1,261,267 ) (790,946 ) Changes in inventories 1,831,865 (2,074,974 ) Changes in prepaid expenses (35,637 ) 114,907 Changes in deferred tax asset/liability 205,314 91,890 Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (115,813 ) 274,744 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 5,307,655 3,123,331 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of equipment 39,810 159,449 Sale of investments 1,109,297 368,379 Purchase of fixed assets (1,429,735 ) (1,184,126 ) Payments for asset acquisition (2,088,814 ) — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (2,369,442 ) (656,298 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (184,433 ) (736,160 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options — 174,002 Purchase of Treasury stock (1,333,578 ) (4,000,000 ) Principal paid towards lease liability (32,185 ) — Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,550,196 ) (4,562,158 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,171 ) (51,997 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 1,385,846 (2,147,122 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 10,101,932 11,445,799 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 11,487,778 $ 9,298,677 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 2,832 $ — Income taxes $ 1,793,281 $ 1,691,397 NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of assets (Preliminary estimate) $ 237,032 $ —

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes



