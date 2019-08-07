Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) from June 19, 2017 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for EQT investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=eqt-corporation&id=1922 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=eqt-corporation&id=1922 .

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) most of the acreage acquired in the acquisition of rival gas producer Rice was not contiguous with EQT’s previously held acreage; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about EQT’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756





