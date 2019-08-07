Sunwing introduces direct flight service from Quebec City to Mazatlán, Mexico for the first time

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific coast of Mexico will be a little closer to residents of Quebec City and the surrounding region with the introduction of a new weekly direct flight service to Mazatlán . Offering more flight options to Mazatlán than any other tour operator in Canada, Sunwing is launching the first-ever flight service from Quebec City to this varied destination. Flights will depart every Tuesday starting December 17, 2019 until April 14, 2020 inclusive. With the introduction of this new flight service, travellers heading to the sunny south from the provincial capital this winter now have access to 11 of the tour operator’s most popular tropical destinations.



Known as the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’, Mazatlán is famous for its picturesque coastal landscapes and neoclassical architecture. Travellers can spend their days strolling down the cobblestone streets of Old Mazatlán or climbing the lighthouse for unrivalled Pacific ocean views. Whether vacationers are seeking a sun-soaked getaway or an authentic cultural experience, this destination has something for everyone.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming tourists from Quebec City on the first-ever direct flight service to México’s Only Colonial City on the Beach, a destination with a beautiful mixture of real Mexico culture and 20 kilometers of swimmable beaches”, said Julio Birrueta, Director of the Mazatlán Tourism Board. “Guests will not only have the opportunity to enjoy great seafood, regional cuisine and a wide variety of activities and local tours, but they will also find authentic hospitality from the local mazatlecos”, he added.

Sam Char, Executive Vice President for Sunwing Travel Group in Quebec, commented on the news, “We are delighted to be offering this pristine Pacific Mexican destination to our customers in Quebec City this winter. Mazatlán offers an enticing blend of culture, heritage and natural beauty and we’re sure it will be a popular choice.”

President and CEO of Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Stéphane Poirier, also celebrated the new flight service, “This is great news for the people of Québec who will now have access to a new destination on the Mexican West coast. For the first time, vacationers will be able to fly to Mazatlán from Quebec, an ideal destination for those seeking sun getaways. We appreciate Sunwing’s trust in our market and their commitment to improving and expanding winter flight services at Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport”.

Vacationers can choose from a wide range of resort options in Mazatlán. The newly-renovated Riu Emerald Bay is a popular choice for families, offering an expansive pool complex and sweeping Pacific Ocean views from the majority of its rooms. At El Cid Castilla Beach , travellers can explore the shops and restaurants of the nearby Golden Zone. Visitors can immerse themselves in the local culture at Playa Mazatlan Beach Hotel , with exclusive Viva Mexico inclusions like Spanish lessons and tequila tasting classes.

Sun-seekers can also enjoy a host of benefits when they book their tropical getaway before September 6th for travel between December 18th, 2019 and April 30th, 2020. The tour operator is offering the ultimate package deal with complimentary Price Drop Guarantee with up to $600 cash back per couple*, reduced deposits of $50 per person, exclusive free perks on all new bookings to top-rated adult, top-rated family and top-rated luxury resorts with the best price guaranteed** and savings of up to 25% on select winter vacation packages.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access***, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* All claims are subject to a $50 per person admin fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify

for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

** An ongoing promotion where Sunwing will match a competitor’s published price which must be available at the time of booking.

***Available at select Canadian airports.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine****, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

****Service may be unavailable on select flights.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

