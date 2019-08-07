STAR-STUDDED NETWORK, PODCASTONE, UNVEILS FREE HOSTING PLATFORM FOR INDEPENDENT PODCASTERS

LaunchpadDM Is the First Hosting Platform Developed by a Major Podcast Network, Providing Unique Offerings and Promotional Opportunities Not Available Anywhere Else

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PodcastOne, home to star-studded and top-revenue generating podcasts like The Adam Carolla Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Steve Austin Show, Ladygang, 22 Hours: An American Nightmare and more, is debuting a new, completely free hosting platform for podcasters today. The new brand, called Launchpad Digital Media (LaunchpadDM), rivals its competitors by bringing together the best platform hosting features in one place without any costs to the podcaster, along with the resources and promotional power of PodcastOne. Existing and first-time podcasters are welcome. LaunchpadDM will make a splash with a huge presence at Podcast Movement in Orlando later this month, where independent podcasters and industry giants will gather to share podcasting news, resources, and thought leadership.

Below are the top features included with a LaunchpadDM account, always free:

Unlimited hosting, free of charge, regardless of bandwidth use

There are no subscription plans and no commitments of any kind because everything is included free

Access to all analytics, including listenership, geographic and device data, and more

Ownership of everything related to the podcast, including subscribers

Podcasters have complete control over distribution on every single platform (Apple, Spotify, etc.), and own that direct relationship with the distribution platform

Creators keep all revenue from ads they sell direct into their podcast

LaunchpadDM is also a discovery platform, where Launchpad-hosted podcasts will be available for listeners

LaunchpadDM is the only platform from a major network, which will provide promotion for the listening platform across its 300+ programs

The most significant benefit of LaunchpadDM is the visibility podcasters receive with PodcastOne. When a program begins to gain significant listenership, the creator may be offered the opportunity to become an official PodcastOne partner, including production and sales resources and support.

PodcastOne CEO, Peter Morris, said, “Over the years, people have shared with us how hard it can be out there in the desert of independent podcasting: you have to pay to host and get your podcast heard; you get no help in discoverability; you’re scared to leave and stop paying your hosting platform because you might lose your subscribers; and it’s virtually impossible to get noticed by a major podcast network who can help you take your hard work to the next level. Launchpad was built with the independent podcaster in mind. We wanted to help solve these problems… for free.”

Morris continued, “That said, the thing that makes Launchpad a game-changer for podcasters who want to grow their program to a point where it can generate meaningful revenue for them is, it’s the only hosting platform designed by a major network to discover new, rising stars. We will see which podcasts are performing well and offer them the opportunity to partner and grow with PodcastOne, and provide them with all the resources the network offers, including production, talent booking, promotion, a dedicated sales team and more. As the leading ad-supported podcast network, we are embracing the over 700,000 podcasts out there, and are here to support the long-term growth of independent podcasters. Launchpad is everything a podcaster wants in a hosting platform, and we can’t wait to disrupt the current model.”

In order to keep all of these features free, LaunchpadDM will have the ability to insert pre-roll and mid-roll spots, never more than two total minutes per episode, which will be dynamically inserted. With a new technology, podcasters will be able to select the exact location for the midroll spot when uploading the episode to LaunchpadDM, so as not to interrupt programming.

About LaunchpadDM

LaunchpadDM is the completely free podcast hosting platform. It’s easy to use, and provides podcasters the most overall control and flexibility versus the platforms of any competitor, including unlimited free hosting, access to all analytics, control over distribution, and ownership of everything, including subscribers. LaunchpadDM is also a great discovery tool for podcast lovers, with a wide variety of genres available.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, (www.PodcastOne.com) the nation’s leading advertiser-supported podcast network, was founded by Norman Pattiz, founder of radio-giant Westwood One. The network currently hosts more than 300 of today’s most popular podcasts, including Adam Carolla, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Dan Patrick, A&E’s Cold Case, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Scheana Shay, Heather and Terry Dubrow, Jim Harbaugh, Ladygang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, Barbara Boxer and hundreds more.

