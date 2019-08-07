SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) New Offering Profilr.social an Opt-in EKYC, Lead & Investigation Utility for Profiling and Client Scoring

/EIN News/ --



The company continues to expand its Fintech portfolio with proprietary solutions for financial institutions & Global Enterprises. The recent introduction of Profilr.social is a utility application for investigating and managing lead generation analysis for financial service companies requiring EKYC & Scoring solutions.

New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) continues to enhance its proprietary applications portfolio with ID Security and Verification solutions to strengthen the company’s position in the KYC & EKYC marketplace.

About the Profilr.social platform

The platform allows for existing information with ecommerce and mobility driven data, with a focus on social-media networks to develop a client profile. The multiplex white-label solution offers many facets of integrated operations:

The first is a specialized EKYC solution with dynamic forms to engage with potential or existing customers to capture their profile information and required ID’s.

The second functionality allows for investigating customers by tracking and bookmarking their activity. This unique solution provides underwriters comprehensive data for behavior scoring.

A self-registration utility for customers to create a verified profile both personal and corporate for easily sharing their social-media bookmarks with friends, clients and coworkers.

The company SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) through its Emphasispay.com business marketplace now offers Financial institutions with a suite of solutions including; QR Wallet Card Emulator & EPOS for Retail merchants, Remote Deposit Check solutions for Branches and Treasury clients, and more recently the introduction to an EKYC ID-Key blockchain solution for permission based management.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG)

A boutique Payments & Incentives technology company focused on Cloud and Mobility for the Retail, Banking, Digital Workforce & Events Management Industries. The company specializes in proprietary end-to-end intuitive applications for a "Brand As Your Own" portfolio including QR Wallets, Rewards and Couponing, Events and Mobile Ticketing, Remote Deposit Capture, Workforce management, Blockchain, E-KYC, Tokenization, Ride Booking, Cross-border FX, Proximity & Payment acceptance applications. Visit Emphasispay.com our business applications marketplace.

CEO Massimo Barone Mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

or news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

1-844-843-7296 www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com



