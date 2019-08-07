SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) New Offering Profilr.social an Opt-in EKYC, Lead & Investigation Utility for Profiling and Client Scoring
/EIN News/ --
The company continues to expand its Fintech portfolio with proprietary solutions for financial institutions & Global Enterprises. The recent introduction of Profilr.social is a utility application for investigating and managing lead generation analysis for financial service companies requiring EKYC & Scoring solutions.
New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) continues to enhance its proprietary applications portfolio with ID Security and Verification solutions to strengthen the company’s position in the KYC & EKYC marketplace.
About the Profilr.social platform
The platform allows for existing information with ecommerce and mobility driven data, with a focus on social-media networks to develop a client profile. The multiplex white-label solution offers many facets of integrated operations:
- The first is a specialized EKYC solution with dynamic forms to engage with potential or existing customers to capture their profile information and required ID’s.
- The second functionality allows for investigating customers by tracking and bookmarking their activity. This unique solution provides underwriters comprehensive data for behavior scoring.
- A self-registration utility for customers to create a verified profile both personal and corporate for easily sharing their social-media bookmarks with friends, clients and coworkers.
The company SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG) through its Emphasispay.com business marketplace now offers Financial institutions with a suite of solutions including; QR Wallet Card Emulator & EPOS for Retail merchants, Remote Deposit Check solutions for Branches and Treasury clients, and more recently the introduction to an EKYC ID-Key blockchain solution for permission based management.
About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG)
A boutique Payments & Incentives technology company focused on Cloud and Mobility for the Retail, Banking, Digital Workforce & Events Management Industries. The company specializes in proprietary end-to-end intuitive applications for a "Brand As Your Own" portfolio including QR Wallets, Rewards and Couponing, Events and Mobile Ticketing, Remote Deposit Capture, Workforce management, Blockchain, E-KYC, Tokenization, Ride Booking, Cross-border FX, Proximity & Payment acceptance applications. Visit Emphasispay.com our business applications marketplace.
CEO Massimo Barone Mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
or news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com
1-844-843-7296 www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.