Medifirst Solutions Provides Company Update for Its Time Machine Laser and CBD Division

Medifirst recently announced a possible new expansion and direction for its Time Machine Therapeutic Laser for the application of Photobiomodulation (PBM) to treat a side effect of cancer therapy called Oral Mucositis. Medifirst is pleased to announce that they have engaged its FDA consulting firm to assist in preparing and submitting a pre-510(k) submission to the FDA for 510(k) indication for treating Oral Mucositis with its FDA 510(k) cleared hand-held Infrared 810nm Laser. The Company believes it is an area that presents very a promising usage for its 810nm Laser as patients often develop painful or debilitating ulcers in the soft tissues within the oral cavity. According to industry statistics, Oral Mucositis affects about 400,000 patients annually in the United States, affecting their cheeks, lips, gums, inner cavity and tonsillary region. Treatment options today are rather limited. Patients are usually given pain medication and/or antiseptic mouthwash. Beyond that, there's not much doctors can do for the painful condition that, at advanced stages, can inhibit a patient's ability to eat and speak. We believe that laser therapy can be effective in treating Oral Mucositis and the Company anticipates working with industry professionals to advance and explore using laser technology for this condition.

Medifirst is pleased to announce that a leading healthcare and medical device industry report recently has included Medifirst Solutions in its industry analysis. The report called “Aesthetic Laser - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Aesthetic Laser pipeline products. See https://www.researchandmarkets.com for more details.

Medifirst Solutions is pleased to announce that its USA CBD website is now live at www.USACBDshopper.com . The CBD and Hemp products include a 500mg oil, 1000mg oil and a premium supreme 6000mg oil. In addition to the oils, also called tinctures, the company is selling CBD and Hemp Mints. Commented Medifirst President Bruce J. Schoengood, “We are very pleased to be offering high quality products that are backed by third party lab testing. According to media reports, there are many CBD products in the marketplace that do not have the CBD potency as claimed on their labels and people are purchasing expensive products that are, in our opinion, basically worthless. Our goal is to create a quality CBD and hemp brand that consumers can trust and that will be beneficial to their lives and well-being.” The company plans to launch several additional websites to support is lineup that will include several new CBD and hemp based products in development.

Medifirst anticipates further updates and announcements in the upcoming days and weeks to the Company divisions.

About the Time Machine Laser

The Time Machine Laser is the only all-in-one, affordable, FDA cleared, Infrared, 810nm, 2000mW power, small, hand-held portable laser marketed for pain relief in the U.S. The Time Machine Laser, which has been extensively tested and approved by Intertek for safety and electrical standards, has the power and frequency often found in large and expensive stationary units and at a fraction of the cost. Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for “The Time Machine” Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Lasers is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com for more information. Follow on Twitter @Medi_First and for Facebook visit Medifirst Solutions.

