Professor Emerita Dr. Joy King to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are considering learning a language it‘s an excellent idea to learn Latin first. Latin may be considered a “dead language” since it no longer has any native speakers, but it will always actually live on in subtle ways. There is no language more valuable and more useful to learn than Latin.

Dr. Joy King is an exceptional Professor Emerita of Classical Education. “I’m enthusiastic about anyone who wishes to learn a foreign language and I believe they will benefit the most from learning Latin because it is the foundation of most European languages”, says Joy.

About 90 percent of the vocabulary of our five Romance languages, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Romanian come from Latin, so learning it is verge close to learning six languages at once. For instance, even if you are not versed in Italian you can figure out what was meant simply because it is so close to Latin. German doesn’t sound like Latin, but the grammar is very similar. Learning all those languages is a lot easier if you know one, Latin, the earliest. Knowing Latin is very beneficial for understanding how to use English in writing and speaking.

“Latin is a very logical language, and those who persevere and pay attention to the wonderful rationality underlying it can see easily how European languages work”, says Dr. King. “Latin also helps us master our own language, since 75 percent of our English vocabulary is made from Latin roots. It’s ideal for anyone studying nursing, medicine, or law, because many medical and legal terms are Latin words. It will give you an edge to help you move ahead in your career. It’s absolutely priceless.”

When Dr. King was in high school she was wholeheartedly encouraged by her parents and teachers to excel in Latin, so early on she developed a love for languages, taking Latin for four years, French for three, and German for two. Dr. King received her Bachelor of Arts in Classical Languages (Latin and Greek) from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois in 1947, her Master of Arts in Latin from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1952, and in 1969 obtained her Doctor of Philosophy in Classics from the University of Colorado-Boulder.

“I was interested in how the Romans learned to think linguistically from the Greeks and to pick up Greek literature as a base for their own literary achievements,” says Dr. King. “My best contributions in Classics came from the fact that I knew both Greek and Latin and could compare the two to show the Latin innovations.”

From 1971-1985 Dr. King served as Vice-President of the Classical Association of the Middle West and South for Colorado and also participated in the work of the Committee for the Promotion of Latin. After retirement from the University of Colorado in 1991, she served as President of the Classical Association of the Middle West and South through 1992, and after that she spent several years catching up on world travel to Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, Alaska, England, Australia, and New Zealand. From 2004 to 2010 and from 2017 to 2019 she served on the Board of Directors of the Horizon West Condominium Association. Dr. King is also a member of the Rocky Mountain Modern Language Association.

“What I focused on in my professional life was teaching, research, and service, and each of those aspects of my work led to great discoveries for me and contacts with other scholars that proved to be mutually helpful and rewarding,” says Dr. King. “It is tremendously significant to teach others what you have worked hard to learn and never stop being inquisitive and thirsty for more knowledge.”

Other honors Dr. King has received included the Student-Alumni Teaching Award, from the University of Colorado -Boulder in 1974, a Service from the University of Colorado in 1991, and an Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, also in 1991.

“Encouraging children to learn languages is a positive step in establishing unified, enriched lives where we can create deep connections with other cultures,” says Dr. King. “In order to create future generations of leaders we should all value communication and honor the value of Latin and how it keeps us all grounded and appreciative of the significance of other cultures.”

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



