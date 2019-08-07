Global Collagen Peptides Market Outlook, 2019 to 2025 - By Source, Cattle Hide & Bones Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 10.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Peptides - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Collagen Peptides market worldwide is projected to grow by US$800.7 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 10.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Cattle Hide & Bones, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$504 Thousand by the year 2025, Cattle Hide & Bones will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.3% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$52.3 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Cattle Hide & Bones will reach a market size of US$27.9 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$216.1 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Companies Mentioned



Cargill

Danish Crown A/S

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Gelita AG

Gelnex

Italgelatine S.p.A

Junc Gelatines S.L.

Kewpie Corporation

Lapi Gelatine S.p.A.

Nitta Gelatin

Tessenderlo Group

Weishardt Group

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS



Research and Innovation at the Core

Innovations Give Birth to Range of Intake Options

PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Collagen Peptides - Definition

Properties and Forms

Differences among Collagen, Gelatin and Collagen Peptide

Uses of Collagen Peptides

Benefits

GLOBAL COMPETITOR MARKET SHARES

Collagen Peptides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Pigskin (Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Poultry & Fish (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Cattle Hide & Bones (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Select Leading Collagen Supplements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Collagen Peptides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Pigskin (Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Poultry & Fish (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Cattle Hide & Bones (Source) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Collagen Peptides Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Pigskin (Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Poultry & Fish (Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Cattle Hide & Bones (Source) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



