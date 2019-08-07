Dr. Ellen Turner Adds Dermalinfusion to Her Practice for Improved Skin Rejuvenation

This summer, the Dallas-based dermatology office of Dr. Ellen Turner introduces Allergan’s latest skin resurfacing system for advanced skin exfoliation and nourishment

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In late March 2019, pharmaceutical company Allergan announced the addition of Dermalinfusion to its extensive line-up that already included such popular and trusted brands as BOTOX®, Juvederm®, and Latisse®. Dermalinfusion is a non-surgical, non-invasive treatment that can be applied to both the face and the entire body, using a three-in-one process to improve the integrity and appearance of the skin. After just one session, patients may find that they appear more youthful and refreshed. Dermatologist Dr. Ellen Turner is proud to introduce Dermalinfusion to her Dallas -area practice as of July, just months after its debut.



Unlike other skin-rejuvenation methods that provide one primary benefit, Dermalinfusion simultaneously exfoliates dead skin, extracts material from pores, and infuses the skin with beneficial elements. There are no time gaps between the extraction, exfoliation, and infusion treatments, meaning serums are absorbed and better retained.

The diamond-plated, pen-like device gently scrubs away dry skin, oil, dirt, and dead cells on the outer surface. It then suctions away this unwanted debris. At the same time, the patient’s skin is directly infused with professional-strength serums, each of which is customized to address specific concerns on all skin types. The process triggers new cell regeneration. Discomfort is minimal after the procedure, which usually lasts about 30 to 35 minutes, and recipients can get back to work or social activities right away, with no downtime.

Dr. Ellen Turner is a dermatologist who specializes in both medical and cosmetic procedures. She recently achieved her board certification in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Dr. Turner and her team offer a full range of skin care treatments and products, which are customized to meet the individual needs of the women and men who seek her care.

Some of the most popular treatments they offer include chemical peels, micro-needling, Ultherapy®, and SkinPen®. With the new, cutting-edge technology of Dermalinfusion, they hope to further enhance their skin care services and welcome more patients of all ages.

Dr. Ellen Turner is happy to answer any questions relating to Dermalinfusion and other skin care treatments. To find out more, call her practice, with offices in Dallas and Irving, at (214) 373-7546 or go online to schedule an appointment .



