Global Social Analytics Applications Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025

August 7, 2019

Executive Summary

Social analytics is the process of collecting, measuring, analyzing and interpreting the results of interactions and associations among people, topics and ideas from social media sources. This market examines social analytics solutions covering social filtering, text analytics, sentiment analysis, image analysis and public-facing social media analytics. It focuses on solutions that derive at least 60% of their revenue from Software versus solutions that are mainly based on consulting services

This report focuses on the global Social Analytics Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Analytics Applications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Hootsuite

Cision

Mention

Socialbakers

Sprinklr

Khoros

Clarabridge

Synthesio

Adobe

Salesforce

Microsoft

NetBase

Oracle

Brandwatch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Social Analytics Applications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Social Analytics Applications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Analytics Applications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Social Analytics Applications market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and contains crucial market data. The overview of the Social Analytics Applications market comprises its definition, its key applications, and manufacturing technologies that are used. Besides offering a detailed scope of the report, the overview also provides clarity regarding the market. The report emphasizes on the recent innovations and developments occurring in the Social Analytics Applications market and also examines the drivers related to the product’s price margins. In order to predict the market forecast, factors that are taken into considerations are the performance of the market players, rising trends of the industries, and macro-economic outlook of the market scenario. The report also focuses on other major factors such as drivers & restraints and opportunities & threats.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Social Analytics Applications market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors like government expenditure, supply chains, economic growth, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to gather data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been done using a precise research framework, which is suited to the specific market. This framework works as a research standard, offering tools to create market reports.

Analysis of the Social Analytics Applications market is also done on a regional basis. The report offers analysis, considering the ongoing trends, opportunities, and outlook in the regional market. The report also emphasizes on top industry players by offering details like shipments, company profiles, pricing, contact details, product specifications, and others. Detailed information of the top players and strategies adopted by them are also presented in the report for a thorough understanding of the overall market. The report also emphasizes on the ongoing and emerging trends that are occurring within the manufacturing landscape.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continuous…

