DSTL, UK MoD to discuss British Army Signature Management at SMI’s Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019

SMi reports: Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL, UK MoD to discuss Enhancing Future British Army Vehicle Survivability

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern sensors and the rapid increase of sensor technology is one of the biggest challenges in armoured vehicle survivability. Increased awareness and detection capabilities can keep armies ahead of adversaries in an operational situation, significantly increasing target acquisition capabilities and first-hit likelihood.As modern armies' full spectrum sensor capabilities continue to advance, with technologies that include high altitude UAVs, mid-range fixed-wing reconnaissance systems and short-range ground-based reconnaissance systems, it is becoming increasingly challenging to avoid detection.This year at SMi's 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability taking place between the 12th -14th November 2019 learn from armoured vehicle military expert Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL, UK MoD as he presents on: Enhancing Future British Army Vehicle Survivability. He will discuss Signature Management in the context of modern target acquisition technologies, Future concepts to deliver manoeuvre capabilities in increasingly hostile environments, and much more.For those who would like to meet and learn from Lt. Col. Routledge on how the British Army are improving their operational effectiveness and capabilities, attend the upcoming conference and Active Protection Systems focus day this November.For those who would like to register for the conference, there’s an early bird discount of £100 that will expire on the 30th September 2019, secure your place at www.favsurvivability.com/ein4 Gold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics European Land Systems, KME, Rheinmetall Protection systems GMBH, Pearson Engineering, TriCISFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukLatest Registrations IncludeABBS, Australian Army, British Army, CCDC Ground Vehicle System Center - US Army, Collins Aerospace, Czech Military Research Institute, Czech MoD, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), FFI - Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, FOI Swedish Defence Research Agency, General Dynamics European Land Systems, Instro Precision Ltd, Israeli Defence Forces, JPEO CBD - US Army, KCD Resources Ltd, KME, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin UK, Pearson Engineering Limited, PEO Ground Vehicles Systems Center, Plasan Sasa Ltd, Rheinmetall Protection Systems, Romanian MoD, ST Engineering Land Systems, Swedish Land Warfare Centre, Thales UK, Tricis, UK Armed Forces, UK MoD, Undersecretariat for Defence Industry - Turkish MoD, Vetronics Research Centre and more!Future Armoured Vehicles SurvivabilityAPS Focus Day: 12th November 2019Conference: 13th – 14th November 2019London, UK



