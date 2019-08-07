Worldwide Data Acquisition System Market Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2024 - Rise of Big Data, IoT, and Industrial Revolution 4.0 Propels Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition System Market by Offering, Lifecycle Application (R&D, Field, Manufacturing), Vertical (Automotive & Transporation, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data acquisition systems market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2024.

This research report segments the global DAQ system market on the basis of product, class, technology, vertical, and geography. The report discusses major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the DAQ system market and also includes value chain. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

A few DAQ system ecosystem players are as follows: National Instruments (Texas), Keysight Technologies (US), Siemens (Germany), HBM (Germany), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International (US), Rockwell Automation (US), AMETEK Inc (US), Emerson Electric (US), and Omron Corporation (Japan).

Drivers & Restraints

Major factors driving the DAQ system market include the increasing demand for industrial mobility for remotely managing the process industry, the increasing adoption of cloud computing in data acquisition system, the increasing infrastructure development in terms of smart cities and transportation, and the rising adoption of Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and Smart Factory, using the data acquisition system. Mature market in North America and Europe is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market.

The R&D application market for DAQ system is expected to continue to hold the largest share during the forecast period



The R&D application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. R&D is carried out by all resident companies, research institutes, universities, and government laboratories all over the world. In R&D, DAQ systems acquire component parameters and characteristics of prototypes and preproduction models. Heavy investments in R&D, the constant need for innovation, and development of the products will tend to grow the demand for data acquisition systems in R&D application.



The market for automotive & transportation vertical is expected to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2024



The DAQ system market for automotive & transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Compared to other sectors, the test process involved in the automotive industry consists of a set of test solutions that are very articulated within the production line. During testing data acquisition software is used to intelligently standardize, analyze, and report a large amount of data. Autonomous driving, connectivity, and electric mobility are all aspects that are expected to drive the demand for DAQ systems in the automotive industry during the forecast period.



APAC is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to continue to lead the DAQ system market and also expected to be the fastest-growing region. This is mainly attributed due to the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors, such as automotive, textiles, power, and pharmaceuticals. China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the prolific automotive equipment manufacturers in APAC. Therefore, there is a continuous demand for the DAQ system market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Emphasis on Energy Efficiency, Resource Optimization, and Cost of Production

5.2.1.2 Rise of Big Data, IoT, and Industrial Revolution 4.0

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancement in Data Acquisition System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Mature Market in North America and Europe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Growing Focus on DAQ Software for Data Analysis

5.2.3.2 Growth of Wireless Data Acquisition System

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for High Computational Power

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Data Acquisition System Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 External Chassis and Modules

6.2.1.1 External Chassis has Standardized Modular Architectures Which are Mechanically Robust, Easy to Configure and Provide for A Variety of Measurement and Control Functions

6.2.2 Plug-In Analog I/O Board

6.2.2.1 Plug-In Analog I/O Boards Offer A Great Deal of Software Compatibility, Virtually Eliminating the Need to Write Drivers Or Special Software to Interface Them to A System

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Bundled

6.3.1.1 Bundled Software is Integrated With Oem Devices

6.3.2 3rd Party

6.3.2.1 Demand for 3rd-Party Software is Expected to Decrease as Other Solutions Offer Multi-Functional Performance, Enhanced Flexibility, And/Or Greater Real-Time Information Access and Delivery

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Data Acquisition Services Help Reduce In-House Development Cost



7 Data Acquisition System Market, By Lifecycle Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 R&D

7.2.1 Data Acquisition Software Helps Reduce the Need for Extra Steps and Enable Immediate Feedback

7.3 Field

7.3.1 Competitive Pressure is Forcing Engineers to Quickly Perform Product Development

7.4 Manufacturing

7.4.1 Manufacturing is Expected to Increase Faster Than the Other Application Sectors Which is Like to Grow the Demand for Data Acquisition



8 Data Acquisition System Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 Autonomous Driving, Connectivity, and Electric Mobility are All Aspects That are Expected to Drive the Demand for Data Acquisition Systems in Automotive Industry During the Forecast Period

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.1 in Aerospace Data Acquisition Systems are Used for Carrying Out Flight Experiments

8.4 Energy & Power

8.4.1 Data Acquisition Plays A Crucial Role in Maintaining the Operational Safety and Efficiency of Power Plants.

8.5 Academic and Research

8.5.1 Data Acquisition Systems Increase Productivity and Provide Accuracy and Flexibility

8.6 Environmental Monitoring

8.6.1 Data Acquisition Systems in Environmental Monitoring Helps to Reduce Man-Hours and Avoid Transcription Errors

8.7 Food & Beverages

8.7.1 Data Acquisition Systems Helps Digital Recording of Data at Its Best in the Food and Beverage Processes

8.8 Healthcare

8.8.1 Use of Data Acquisition Systems Helps to Provide Better Predictive Analytics

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Data Acquisition System is Used in the Chemicals Industry for Displaying Information in A Control Room



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Rank Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

10.6 Product Offering (For All 25 Players)



11 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ametek

Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration

Campbell Scientific

Data Translation Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

HBM

Honeywell International

Keysight Technologies

Mathworks

National Instruments

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Co.

