Guggenheim Securities Hires Jaclyn Lange to Expand Institutional Equity Sales

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jaclyn Lange has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Institutional Equity Sales team.



With more than 15 years of experience in institutional equities, Ms. Lange joins Guggenheim from Deutsche Bank, where she served most recently as a Director in Institutional Equity Sales. She began her career at Susquehanna International Group, LLC, where she worked as an assistant trader on the NASDAQ desk.

“We are excited for Jaclyn to join our sales team,” said Stanton Green, Co-Head of Equities. “We are very impressed with her deep understanding of the equity sales business and strong client relationships, all of which make her an important addition to our growing team. We look forward to her continued successes at Guggenheim.”

Ms. Lange is a CFA Charterholder, and she received her B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 06.30.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $65bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Partners

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com





