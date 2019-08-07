Alumina Trihydrate Market To Reach USD 2.36 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Alumina Trihydrate Market Size – USD 1.54 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Alumina Trihydrate Industry Trends –Development of new composition and enhancement in the properties of alumina trihydrate is in trend in Alumina Trihydrate Market

The global Alumina Trihydrate Market was valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.36 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Alumina Trihydrate Market is driven by the increase demand for flame retardant material, increase in usage of ATH in paint and coating industries. Government regulations for the safety of people creates the demand for the flame retardant material. Properties of alumina trihydrate such as flame retardant, amphoteric, Antacid makes it popular for industries like Electrical, Pharmaceutical, Building and construction, Plastic, Automotive, paints and coating and other. Alumina trihydrate is also known as aluminum hydroxide. It is a non- abrasive powder which is obtain from bauxite using Bayer process.

Alumina trihydrate produce in different grade as per the application, grades such as High grades and Standard grades. A significant growth can be seen in building and construction industry which owes to the increase in population and economic development. Alumina trihydrate used in building and construction industry as a flame retardant material. Alumina trihydrate is consider as amphoteric in nature which means it can be dissolve in acid and alkali both and because of this it is very commonly used for the production of aluminum metals. Apart from above application, aluminum trihydrate is used for wide range of applications.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.6% followed by North America because of increase in demand for the infrastructure and growing end users of Alumina trihydrate in major economy such as China and India

Growth of flame retardant segment owes to the increasing demand of flame retardant materials and safety concern. It is expected that the flame retardant segment grow at higher rate and reach USD 512.59 Million

Owing to the properties like light weight and high strength, it is expected to continue to be the most favorable material in the production of automobiles. This in turn, would boost the demand for alumina trihydrate market

Increase in Global vehicle ownership per capita, in 2010 it was 148 vehicles in operation per 1000 people which is increased to 174 vehicles per 1000 people in 2013. China has the largest motor vehicle base in the world, with 322 million motor vehicles

Key participants include Southern Ionics Incorporated, Jinan Chenxu Chemical Co. Ltd., KC Corporation, Hayashi Kasei Co., Ltd, Dadco Group, Alumina Chemicals & Castables, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Albemarle Corporation, Huber Engineered Materials, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, SCR - Sibelco NV, The R.J. Marshall Company

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Alumina Trihydrate Market on the basis of Type, Grades, Application, End-user, and region:

By Types (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Ground ATH

Double Precipitated ATH

By Grades (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

High grades

Standard grades

By Applications (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Flame Retardant

Filler

Antacid

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Building & Construction

Electrical

Automotive

Paint and coating

Plastic

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

