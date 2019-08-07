Worldwide PVC Compound Market Insights, Trends, and Forecasts (2013-2024): Film & Sheet Segment Will Remain the Largest Application Due to Increasing Demand for Food Packaging in Emerging Nations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study includes the PVC compound market size and forecast for the PVC compound market through 2024, segmented by application, end use, product type, manufacturing process, and region.



The future of the polyvinylchloride (PVC) compound market is promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction activities and increasing demand for consumer electronics.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the PVC compound industry, includes development of molecular orientation technology for efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-efficient high pressure PVC water pipe.

A total of 124 figures/charts and 94 tables are provided in this 200-page report to help in your business decisions.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the report forecasts that the film and sheet segment will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing demand for food packaging in the emerging nations. The report predicts that flooring application is expected to witness the highest growth during forecast period due to growth in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market.

Within this market, PVC compound for electrical and electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in wire & cable and consumer electronics market.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pipe & fitting, wire & cable, and profiles.

Some of the PVC compound companies profiled in this report include Westlake, INEOS, Mexichem, Formosa Plastics, PKN Orlen, Ercros, Teknor Apex, Benvic, Aurora Plastics, and Roscom and others.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global PVC compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global PVC compound market size by various applications such as application, end use, product type, and manufacturing process in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global PVC compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC compound in the global PVC Compound market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC compound in the global PVC Compound market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high- growth opportunities for the global PVC compound market by application (film and sheet, wire and cable, pipe and fitting, flooring, profile and tubes, and others), end use (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive, and others), product type (rigid, and flexible PVC), manufacturing process (injection molding, extrusion, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PVC compound market? What are the business risks and threats to the PVC compound market? What are emerging trends in this PVC compound market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the PVC compound market? What are the new developments in the PVC compound market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this PVC compound market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this PVC compound area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this PVC compound market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global PVC Compound Market Trends and Forecast

3.2.1: Global PVC Compound Market by Application

3.2.2: Pipes and Fittings

3.2.3: Profiles and Tubes

3.2.4: Film and Sheet

3.2.5: Wire and Cable

3.2.6: Flooring

3.2.7: Others

3.3: Global PVC Compound Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Rigid PVC

3.3.2: Flexible PVC

3.4: Global PVC Compound Market by End Use Industry

3.5: Global PVC Compound Market by Manufacturing Process

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global PVC Compound Market by Region

4.2: North American PVC Compound Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Pipes and Fittings, Profiles and Tubes, Film and Sheet, Wire and Cable, Flooring, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Rigid PVC and Flexible PVC

4.3: European PVC Compound Market

4.4: APAC PVC Compound Market

4.5: RoW PVC Compound Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Compound Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Compound Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Compound Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Compound Market by Manufacturing Process

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Compound Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PVC Compound Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global PVC Compound Market

6.3.2: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Westlake

7.2: INEOS Compounds

7.3: Mexichem

7.4: Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.5: PKN Orlen S.A.

7.6: Ercros

7.7: Teknor Apex

7.8: Benvic Europe

7.9: Aurora Plastics

7.10: Roscom Inc.

