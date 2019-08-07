Ambulatory Care Service Market To Reach USD 113.06 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Ambulatory Care Service Market Size – USD 77.49 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Ambulatory Care Service Industry Trends – Several aids provided on governmental and non-governmental organizations to increase awareness and reduce healthcare costs.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High prevalence of emergency cases, need for out-patient services along with rising awareness are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Ambulatory Care Service market was valued at USD 77.49 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.06 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Ambulatory care is a medical care provided on an outpatient basis, without admission to a hospital. More specifically, ambulatory care services are medical services provided on an outpatient basis, including, diagnosis, observation, treatment, consultation, intervention and rehabilitation services. From the past ten years, hospitals are diverting many services to outpatient facilities.

Many medical investigations and treatments for acute and chronic ailments and illnesses and the preventive health care can be performed on an ambulatory basis including minor surgical and medical procedures such as dental services, dermatology services and many of the diagnostic procedures. Ambulatory care can be given at several sites. Some of them include, clinics, hospital emergency rooms, health campaigns etc. The increased trend of reducing the time of hospital stay and the total healthcare cost, are the key factors driving the market. . Doctors, registered nurses, physical therapists, surgical tech, medical lab tech and medical administration staff can all be found in various ambulatory care settings.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1678

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ambulatory care services, though outside of a hospital, employs almost all of the same healthcare professionals as in-patient care. Thus, it has better accessibility than hospitals and is also found to be more cost effective. This is one of the key driving factors of te market.

Several non-governmental organizations have too played a major role in increasing demand and awareness of the ambulatory care services by organizing several campaigns in remote and underdeveloped areas.

In the past few years there have been high government expenditures for the development of ambulatory care facilities to further increase accessibility and reduce treatment costs is driving the market demand. Several NGOs have also played a crucial role in increasing the demand by conducting several healthcare campaigns.

The need to reduce healthcare costs has increased significantly in past years given the rising cases of medical emergencies. Thus, the healthcare costs for very medical emergency is fairly high making things very difficult. However, several governments of emerging economies has started with reimbursement programs to safeguard the finances of its citizens.

North America dominates the market by holding the largest market share. The region is technologically and infrastructural advanced and well planned making ambulatory care services accessible to a large chunk of population. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the world due to its rising awareness and continuous development. The governments of several emerging economies are setting up institutions and developing infrastructure for the same. Some of them include, clinics, hospital emergency rooms, health campaigns etc. Asia-Pacific grows at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Europe comes next in line with the second largest market share owing to the quick adoption of technologically advanced products, government policies and aids and the widespread awareness in the region. The European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Key players in the market include Aspen Healthcare, AmSurg Corp., Concordia Care Inc., Crothall Healthcare, IntegraMed Inc. and Medical Facilities Corporation.

Orthopedic application dominates the market due to its minimal or no invasive nature. It is seen to hold an approximate share of 54% making it the largest shareholder. The segment is expected to register a CAGR 5.2% in the forecast period. Ophthalmic application is the second fastest growing field in the market registering a CAGR of 4.5%.

Primary care offices accounted for the largest share of the market amounting to around 59%. This is due to the cost-effective treatment and easy accessibility for diagnosis and treatment.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ambulatory-care-service-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Ambulatory Care Service market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Primary

Emergency

Surgery

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic

Spinal injury

Gastroenterology

Plastic Surgery

Other

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1678

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more similar reports on Healthcare IT category by Reports And Data

Brain-Computer Interface Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-computer-interface-market

Digital Therapeutics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-therapeutics-market

Digital Pathology Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-pathology-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.