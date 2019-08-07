Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market To Reach USD 3.00 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Market Size – USD 2.08 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks Industry Trends – Large investments for research and development for advanced Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High target disease prevalence and extensive research and development are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Artificial Ventilators and Anesthesia Masks market was valued at USD 2.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.00 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks are devices that provide better ventilation by offering novel modes of ventilation such as pressure control ventilation, synchronized intermittent compulsory ventilation etc. Several factors such as rising respiratory problems, lung cancer, COPD etc. have increased the demand for the artificial ventilation and anesthesia masks. With the rising accidents and emergency cases, there has been a rise in the number of emergency rooms and operation rooms. This has further led to an increase in the demand for the artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks. There has also been a rise in the numbers of the geriatric population. This has led to a further increase in the number of emergency cases and hospitalizations. Therefore there has been an increase in the number of emergency rooms and operation rooms. This has led to a rise in the demand for artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks. The high costs and improper infrastructure pose as restraining factors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

There has been a rise in the geriatric population leading to an increase in the number of hospitalizations. This has further led to the spiraling demand for anesthesia masks and artificial ventilators.

The rising number of respiratory problems and lung diseases has led to an increase in the demand for artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks.

An increase in the number of hospitals and emergency rooms has been a key factor in increasing the demand for artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks in the market.

The availability of both, invasive and non-invasive ventilators has encouraged demand in the market. Similarly, anesthesia masks are classified into full face masks, nasal masks, hybrid masks, oral masks, nasal pillows etc. The availability of such case specific products has encouraged market demand to a large extent.

With the increasing number of people needing hospital and ambulatory care services, there has been an increase in the demand for artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks.

Homecare is one of the upcoming applications of the artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks. This is due to the rising preferences of the people towards homecare over hospital care.

Operation rooms have for the highest market share. It accounts for 51.7% of the total market share. The spiraling number of cases of lung diseases, cancer etc. has led to increasing operations thus, increasing the number of hospitalization cases.

Emergency rooms record a CAGR of 6.4% owing to the high prevalence of emergency cases. Currently, emergency rooms account for 21.8% of the market share.

The key players include Philips Respironics, ResMed, Air Liquide Healthcare, Gale Med, Dragerwerk AG, Ambu A/S and Acutronic Medical Systems AG.

Philips Respironics dominate the market due to their wider scope of products offered in the market. Their CPAP devices are the highest grossing devices in the market.

Asia Pacific is seen to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 5.8% owing to the swift infrastructural and technological developments. The governments of the emerging economies are launching programs to make medical equipment and devices affordable. This factor has propelled the market in this region.

European market is the second largest market and accounts for around 23% market share. The better reimbursement facilities, technological advancements and heavy investments for research and development are the key factors propelling the market in the region. The region continues to grow at a rate of 4.3%.

North America dominates the market with a share of 51.1%. The region has a good medical infrastructure and has a lot of investments for the research and development. In addition to this, there has been a rise in the number of sleep apnea patients in the region. This has also increased the demand for the artificial ventilation in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Artificial Ventilation and Anesthesia Masks market on the basis of application, risks, and region:

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Operation Rooms

Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Emergency Rooms

Homecare

Others

Risks (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Standard

Moderate

High

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



