World Nanotextiles Market Outlook to 2030 with Profiles on 72 Producers
Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanotextiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Market for Nanotextiles broadly encompasses:
- Nanocoated/finished textiles (e.g. anti-bacterial nanocoatings, self-cleaning, flame retardant nanoclays). Most nano-enabled textiles on the market fall into this category.
- Nanocomposite textiles fibre materials (e.g. CNTs integrated into manufacture for enhanced strength; smart textiles with sensor elements; conductive textiles; shape memory textiles).
- Nanofiber textiles (electrospun nanofibers for protection, conductivity, etc.)
- Nano-based non-wovens (e.g. barrier nanofilm integrated into layers).
- E-textiles/wearable electronics incorporating nanomaterials.
The development of high value-added products such as smart fabrics, wearable consumer and medical devices and protective textiles has increased rapidly in the last decade. Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings, and conductive nanomaterials has led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.
Report contents include:
- Markets and applications of nanotextiles including wearable electronics, E-textiles, apparel, sportswear, footwear, medical textiles, and industrial textiles
- Nanomaterials utilized in nanotextiles including graphene, carbon nanotubes, nanocellulose, metal oxide nanomaterials, nanosilver, nanofibers, and nanocoatings
- Market drivers and trends
- Nanotextles industrial collaborations and licence agreements
- Global market revenues for nanotextiles to 2030 by applications and nanomaterials types
- Advantages of nanomaterials in textiles
- Market and technical challenges for nanotextiles
- Recent commercial activity
- 72 nanotextiles producer profiles
Key Topics Covered
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.1 Market opportunity analysis
1.2 Properties of nanomaterials
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Advantages of nanomaterials in textiles
2.2 Markets and applications of nanotextiles
2.3 Products
2.4 Market outlook
2.5 Market drivers and trends
2.6 Nanotextles industrial collaborations and licence agreements
2.7 Market and technical challenges
2.8 Global market revenues for nanotextiles
3 MARKETS FOR NANOTEXTILES
3.1 Smart textiles
3.2 Wearable electronics
3.2.1 Wearable sensors
3.2.2 Wearable gas sensors
3.2.3 Wearable strain sensors
3.2.4 Wearable tactile sensors
3.2.5 Industrial monitoring
3.2.6 Military
3.3 Apparel
3.4 Sportswear
3.5 Footwear
3.6 Medical textiles
4 GRAPHENE IN NANOTEXTILES
4.1 Applications
4.2 Apparel
4.3 Footwear
4.4 Industrial textiles
4.5 Electronic textiles/wearables
4.5.1 Conductive yarns
4.6 Conductive coatings
5 CARBON NANOTUBES IN NANOTEXTILES
5.1 Applications
5.1.1 Flame retardant coatings
5.2 SWNCTS in wearables
6 NANOCELLULOSE IN NANOTEXTILES
6.1 Cellulose nanofibers
6.2 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)
6.3 Sanitary products
7 NANOFIBERS IN NANOTEXTILES
7.1 Applications
7.2 E-textiles
7.3 Wound dressings
7.4 Sanitary products
8 NANOSILVER IN NANOTEXTILES
8.1 Anti-bacterial textiles and wound dressings
9 NANOCOATINGS IN NANOTEXTILES
9.1 Types of nanocoatings in textiles
9.2 Anti-bacterial nanocoatings in textiles
9.3 Self-cleaning nanocoatings in textiles
9.4 UV-resistant nanocoatings in textiles
9.5 Protective textiles
10 NANOTEXTILE COMPANY PROFILES 77 (72 COMPANY PROFILES)
- BonBouton
- C2Sense
- Colmar
- hitoe
- Inov 8
- and many more...
11 REFERENCES
List of Tables
Table 1. Categorization of nanomaterials
Table 2. Desirable functional properties for the textiles industry afforded by the use of nanomaterials
Table 3. Markets and applications of nanotextiles
Table 4. Textiles products incorporating nanomaterials
Table 5. Market opportunity assessment matrix for nanotextiles
Table 6. Market drivers and trends in nanotextiles
Table 7. Nanotextile industrial collaborations, licence agreements, and target markets
Table 8. Market and technical challenges in nanotextiles
Table 9. Global market for nanotextiles, 2018-2030, by application, Millions USD
Table 10. Global market for nanotextiles, 2018-2030, by nanomaterials, Millions USD
Table 11. Types of smart textiles
Table 12. Smart textile products
Table 13. Wearable electronics devices and stage of development
Table 14. Applications and benefits of graphene in textiles and apparel
Table 15. Applications and benefits of CNTs in textiles and apparel
Table 16. Nanofibers types, properties, and applications
Table 17. Nanocoatings applied in the textiles industry-type of coating, nanomaterials utilized, benefits and applications
Table 18. Applications in textiles, by advanced materials type and benefits thereof
Table 19. Nanomaterials utilized in Anti-bacterial coatings-benefits and applications
List of Figures
Figure 1. Global market for nanotextiles, 2018-2030, by application, Millions USD
Figure 2. Global market for nanotextiles, 2018-2030, by nanomaterials, Millions USD
Figure 3: C2Sense flexible sensor
Figure 4. Wearable gas sensor
Figure 5. BeBop Sensors Smart Helmet Sensor System
Figure 6. Torso and Extremities Protection (TEP) system
Figure 7. Colmar graphene jacket
Figure 8. Inov 8 graphene footwear
Figure 9. Smartphone app integration with BonBouton graphene sensor technology
Figure 10. Conductive yarns
Figure 11. Formation of a protective CNT-based char layer during combustion of a CNT-modified coating
Figure 12. TEM image of cellulose nanocrystals
Figure 13. An iridescent biomimetic cellulose multilayer film remains after water that contains cellulose nanocrystals evaporates
Figure 14. CNF deodorant products
Figure 15. <hitoe> nanofiber conductive shirt original design(top) and current design (bottom)
Figure 16. Garment-based printable electrodes
Figure 17. Wound dressing by electrospinning
Figure 18. Anti-bacterials mechanism of silver nanoparticle coating
Figure 19. Mechanism of microbial inactivation and degradation with anti-microbial PhotoProtect nanocoatings
Figure 20. Self-cleaning mechanism of hydrophobic coatings
Figure 21. Omniphobic-coated fabric
