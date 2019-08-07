Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2026

/EIN News/ -- The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is estimated to worth around US$ 1.8 billion by 2026 and to grow at CAGR above 5.9% from period 2019 to 2026.



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “ Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth and Forecast 2019-2026”.

Market growth can be ascribed to increased ovarian cancer incidence and the development of new diagnostic products. As of 2018, all gynecological diseases had the largest death level. It caused almost 14,000 fatalities in the United States in 2018. No particular signs make it progressively hard to diagnose the illness soon. The precise cause variables stay unclear, generating a main lack of studies to clarify the fundamental molecular processes.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1550

Women 60 years of age and older are more predisposed to it. As it is often diagnosed in sophisticated phases, there are restricted therapy choices. In addition, the mortality levels among Caucasian females were greater on a racial grounds than among African-American females. For the stadium of ovarian disease, the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) is used. The staging method helps locate, calculate the size of ovarian tumors and detect invasion and metastasis.

Early detection and diagnosis enhance patient survival rates considerably. For example, patients with ovarian phase 1 disease in epithelial cells have a survival level of almost 90%, while patients with phase 4–the most sophisticated phase–have a mere 15% survival level. The technological progress in PET and MRI and in the treatment of BRCA diseases has had a positive influence on the development of the industry.

The diagnostic landscape is progressively moving towards genetic testing and advice. Since the disease has a strong danger of gene mutation heritage, recommendations on ovarian cancer diagnosis suggest genetic therapy and screening for all physicians. BRCA1/2 was earlier the most prominent experiment; however, progress in medicine has now enabled more than 20 genes to be tested in every person.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/ovarian-cancer-diagnostics-market

Due to the accessibility of sophisticated diagnostic technology, North America is anticipated to dominate the international industry for ovarian cancer diagnostics. People's awareness of the disease is also one of the main variables that boost the industry in this region. The ovarian cancer industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly as ovarian cancer incidence increases. A lack of knowledge about the condition and availability of sophisticated diagnostic procedures and therapy is probable to propel Middle East & Africa's ovarian diagnostic industry in underdeveloped nations such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey and Iraq.

Key Findings

The incidence of ovarian cancer has declined globally in recent centuries.

Although ultrasound imaging is the diagnosis fist line, the technique cannot be used for disease staging.

In 2018 HER2 and BRCA1/2 exams, computerized Tomography (CT) testing is preferably used in screening CA125.

Based on the growing knowledge of early diagnosis and genetic testing, the experiment is anticipated to show fast development in the forecast period.

The ovarian cancer industry is anticipated to increase at a large pace in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Browse all official Market Research Reports Press Releases @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

Explore Our Market Blog @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/blogs

Key Players & Strategies

Some of the main competitors are GlaxoSmithKline plc; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; AstraZeneca plc; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Bio-Rad Technologies Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Abbott. Major competitors are increasingly concentrating on strategic activities such as launch & growth of products, combinations and purchases, licensing agreements and co-development agreements, making this industry extremely competitive. Foundation Medicine, for example, announced in June 2019 that it has obtained a FDA-approved extensive screening for genomic profiling for first-line maintenance treatment for BRCA-mutated metastatic ovarian cancer. This experiment can identify mutations of BRCA1/2 including germline and somatic mutations.

Acumen Research and Consulting Enters Partnership with MARKETWATCH, Click Here

Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1550

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1550

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com

| +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.