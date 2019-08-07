Jeff Sirota Joins Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle for Top Franchise Performers

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Sirota, owner of the Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise in Carlsbad, California, is the newest member of the Minuteman Press International President’s Million-Dollar Circle. Jeff joined the Minuteman Press franchise family in 2015 and has now achieved yearly gross sales of at least $1 million.

Career Change and Redemption Story

In his own words, Jeff says, “Achieving the President’s Million-Dollar Circle was always a goal from the start. Personally, it’s a redemption story. After achieving success fairly early in my work life, the industry I previously worked in was nearly collapsing. There were some challenging times for me before I found my next career and the right fit , which was Minuteman Press. In my life and similar to others, I’ve had peaks and valleys, but as Arnold Schwarzenegger would say in the movies, ‘I’m Back!’”

How did Jeff and his team at Minuteman Press in Carlsbad become so successful? He shares, “I would say it’s our attention to detail, creating a fun environment, utilizing our amazing vendors that have become friends, and our shared desire to ‘amaze our customers.’”

Before franchising with Minuteman Press, Jeff worked in the newspaper industry. It was there that Jeff learned about the b2b side of the printing industry and the value of using print as a marketing tool, which helped prepare him for his current role as a printing and marketing services provider for other businesses.

He explains, “Before Minuteman Press, my last job title was Manager of Retail Sales & Operations for a Top 20 daily newspaper. One of my goals was to think each morning, “How can I grow sales today?” It was also turning an operations-heavy department into a sales-driven organization. As part of my job, I was on the other side of where I am today as I was the one buying the products I now sell. I bought 90% of my ‘swag’ from a guy named Marvin. He was the VP of a $30-million company, but came to our office three times per week. Marvin was a great guy, very knowledgeable, and I can’t remember there ever being a mistake on a product. When I became a Minuteman Press franchise owner, I wanted to be ‘Marvin’ and be a one-stop shop for all of my clients’ needs .”

For those who might remain skeptical about the modern printing industry , Jeff says, “The printing industry today is so much more than just print. I believe we’re a marketing company that helps other businesses promote, market, and produce products that reflect the strong, consistent brand identity they want to portray. I love being part of the process of helping others build their business.”

Rewards of Owning a Business

In addition to his sales success, Jeff has found his Minuteman Press franchise to be an extremely rewarding venture. He says, “From day one, this has been gratifying. I love that we focus on growing our client base and have developed a culture where we are all making efforts that benefit our customers. It’s amazing to become a part of their growth and success. Also, I feel like ‘Norm’ from the TV show Cheers in the sense that everyone here seems to know my name and the Minuteman Press brand.”

Jeff adds, “We also have a great team of people and I love to manage different projects. Even though I am the owner and not an employee, we all work together and I feel as though I’m a valued team member that helps drive their success.”

Jeff has also learned just how powerful the products and services offered by Minuteman Press are for a multitude of businesses. “I feel there’s something in the Minuteman Press toolbox that can benefit every business. Every company has or needs something with their logo on it and I believe we’re the right company to get the best value, quality, and service for them in the marketplace.”

Looking back on the past four and half years as Minuteman Press franchisee and reflecting on his entire journey to entrepreneurship, Jeff gets emotional as he reflects, “I am just truly thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this venture. I love making things happen for our customers no matter what it takes. I have to thank my family, employees, contractors, vendors, and the Minuteman Press International support teams for stepping up and hitting home runs that got us to where we are today in the President’s Million-Dollar Circle. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

For more information on Jeff Sirota’s Minuteman Press design, marketing, and printing franchise in Carlsbad, California, visit their website: https://mmpcarlsbad.com

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 28 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners .

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry ™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Inquiries: cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

Jeff Sirota, Carlsbad, California, joins Minuteman Press International President's Million-Dollar Circle for achieving yearly gross sales of at least $1 million.



