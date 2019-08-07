3Gtms Names Paula Heikell Vice President of Business Development

Deep background in strategy and software will drive growth of 3Gtms’ partner channels

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software (TMS), announced that Paula Heikell has joined the organization as vice president of business development.



Heikell will lead growth and channel partnerships at 3Gtms to support the company’s continued expansion and portfolio of diverse customers. Heikell comes to 3Gtms with a deep background in logistics technology, business development, and channel partner management, as well as leadership in merger and integration strategies that drive efficiency and revenue goals. Her prior experience includes senior management roles at Logistyx Technologies, ADSI, and Weseley Software, as well as being a principal and founding member of dx/dt Technologies (now Descartes).

“I’m thrilled to bring my expertise of developing strong partnerships and successful growth strategies to 3Gtms,” said Heikell. “Mitch and the team have created a company that’s re-shaping the TMS industry and a culture that’s laser-focused on long-lasting relationships. I look forward to building and fostering those partnerships within such an innovative organization.”

“Paula’s extensive background in the software industry and business development is essential as we continue to grow our partnerships while ensuring we maintain the highest customer satisfaction rate in the industry,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. “The addition of Paula will strengthen our relationships even further and I’m delighted she’s joined our team.”

About 3Gtms

3Gtms is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms’ reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

3Gtms, LLC

203.567.4610, x443

cfuerst@3gtms.com



