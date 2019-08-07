Washington Elite A.I. Blockchain Summit - Smart City Edition To Showcase Sustainable Crypto Ecosystem In Vienna

The Washington Elite Summit bringing some of the biggest names in smart city to a historic palace venue in Vienna presenting classes, keynote addresses and more

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Austrian capital hosts some of the world’s brightest minds in smart city, crypto, artificial intelligence October 11 - 12 during the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit – Smart City Edition in Vienna, Austria.

Held in the Schönbrunn Palace, this premier conference will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in smart city blockchain and AI. Exhibitors from all over the world will represent everything from perpetual and clean energy, mining and trading cryptocurrencies, mergers and acquisitions to smart crypto cities on blockchain. Dubai startup, TokenCoin will be on-hand with CEO Bruce Jeong who is looking for 500 coins and tokens for merger and acquisition, as well as American businessman, Dwight Ringdahl who has made his name buying failed ICO’s and turning them into successful companies.

Blockchain classes will be taught by industry experts and government regulators for those interested in learning how to mine Bitcoin, send crypto over SMS/text, stake coins, run nodes and the enterprise/government uses of this transformative technology. There are a variety of top projects performing airdrops, as well so attendees can accumulate free digital assets simply by attending. PacGlobal will be on hand again as sponsor showcasing their new instant send feature and philanthropic work. Bitcoin and Litecoin mascots will hit the streets of Vienna in the weeks leading up to the summit with the GlobalBoost SMS Crypto bot selling tickets and spreading mass adoption.

The exciting lineup of speakers at the conference will feature the likes of Liberland President, Vit Jedlicka, GlobalBoost CEO, Bruce Porter Jr. and many others. Topics discussed by the speakers will range from smart city to identity, urban development, M&A, energy and mining, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to STOs, IEOs, KYC and blockchain.

Additional events at the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will include the “Startup Cup,” which will allow selected startups to pitch to a pool of investors and to gain exposure through the conference’s marketing campaign. One of the past winners of the competition, Jared Arms of Kylar.io will be on hand showcasing his work in the space. Multiple free exchange listings are to be awarded and private VC's on the judging panel will exclusively advise, promote and possibly invest in the winning startups.

To learn more and register for the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Conference on June 21 - 22, 2019, visit: http://washingtonelite.com or their EventBrite page: http://Vienna.Eventbrite.com.

