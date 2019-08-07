Global & Chinese Automotive Gateway Market Report, 2019: Studies the Status Quo & Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report 2019 studies the status quo and trends of the automotive gateway industry, as well as the dynamics and layout of automotive gateway enterprises at home and abroad.



As a data interaction hub for vehicle networks, the automotive gateway provides seamless communication between heterogeneous automotive networks (CAN, LIN, MOST, FlexRay, etc.) and address data bandwidth and security challenges. Additionally, independent gateway controller allows the optimized design of automotive EEA (Electrical/Electronic Architecture) and enables OEMs to improve the scalability of vehicle topology, the automotive safety and the confidentiality of automotive network data.



The composition and functions of an automotive gateway are closely related to the development of automotive network architecture which evolves quite slowly. In the short and medium-term, the network architecture led by domain controller remains the mainstream, but such an architecture requires a powerful automotive gateway. The automotive EEA tends to connect domain controllers with the Ethernet backbone before access to the central gateway through a switch.



Bosch's gateways have grown from simple CAN/LIN gateway to Security CAN/LIN gateway, to the Ethernet gateway, to networks + FOTA gateways, and finally to the automotive computer. T-BOX is a gateway for information exchange between the inside and outside of vehicles. As gateways become more powerful, T-BOX may be integrated into the super gateway (or gateway controller).



With the growing smart connectivity features, intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) is vulnerable to cyber-attacks, which may lead to the loss of vehicle control and injuries to drivers and passengers. Gateway security mechanism can significantly reduce the risk of cyber-attacks, secure the safety of drivers and passengers to the utmost, and prevent vehicle theft and loss of important information.



Like firewalls, security gateway controls access from external interfaces (such as the Internet) to the automotive internal network and determine which nodes in the automotive network can communicate with each other. Security gateway also features functional domain isolation, for example, isolation between an untrusted infotainment system and a trusted security-critical system.



The security processing layer of the next-generation gateway processor renders secure boot and real-time integrity inspection mechanisms to provide embedded hardware security modules (HSM) for encryption and security key management. Infineon's gateway solution, as shown below, uses the OPTIGATM Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guarantee external communications.



NXP's gateway chip MPC5748G and ST's new MCU Stellar (available for smart gateways) are also provided with HSM hardware security modules.



Suppliers of gateway products include Continental, Bosch, FEV, HiRain Technologies, and UAES.



In addition to using security gateway chips, gateway vendors need to develop and integrate more security components. For instance, Continental launched end-to-end network security and online software update (OTA) solutions with its subsidiaries Elektrobit and Argus in 2018. Elektrobit provides security components for the application layer, HSM, AUTOSAR basic software and bootloader security solutions. For the typical nodes and networks of the intelligent connected vehicle, Argus prohibits malware installation, detects operating system anomalies, isolates suspicious applications, prevents attacks from spreading, and protects ECUs from receiving or sending illegal messages.



The gateway controllers of HiRain Technologies have been supplied to FAW, Shanghai GM, JMC, Zotye, BAIC and other OEMs. In June 2019, HiRain Technologies signed a cooperation agreement with Argus to enhance the security of its gateway products.

Key Topics Covered



1 Automotive Network Architecture and Gateway

1.1 Traditional Automotive Network Architecture and Gateway

1.1.1 Gateway in the Traditional Automotive Network Architecture

1.1.2 ECU

1.1.3 Development Trend of Automotive E/E Architecture

1.1.4 Evolution Roadmap of Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture

1.2 Domain Controller and Gateway

1.2.1 Domain Controller

1.2.2 Cases of Network Architecture Based on Domain Controller

1.2.3 Domain Controller Network Architecture Requires the Powerful Automotive Gateway

1.3 Next-generation Automotive Network Architecture and Gateway

1.3.1 Domain Centralized Network Architecture and Gateway

1.3.2 Samples of Domain Centralized Automotive Network Architecture

1.3.3 Central Centralized Network Architecture and Gateway

1.3.4 Hybrid Vehicle Network Architecture

1.3.5 Cases of Hybrid Vehicle Network Architecture



2 Automotive Gateway

2.1 Brief Introduction

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Network Architecture of Automotive Central Gateway for the Moment

2.1.3 Applied Types of Automotive Gateway

2.1.4 Role of Automotive Gateway

2.1.5 Bus and Gateway

2.1.6 Automotive Ethernet, T-BOX and Gateway

2.2 Functions of Central Gateway

2.2.1 Safe Connection and Network Data Processing

2.2.2 Smooth Data Transmission

2.2.3 Cyberattack Guard Tool of Vital Importance

2.2.4 Intelligent Gateway and Automotive Information Security

2.3 Development Trends of Automotive Gateway

2.3.1 Forms of Gateway

2.3.2 Gateway Development Path of Typical Tier1

2.3.3 Gateway Development Is Decided by the Development Level of Chips

2.3.4 How to Develop the Next-generation Gateway

2.3.5 Intelligent Connected Gateway Architecture of Future Cars

2.3.6 T-BOX Becomes the Gateway for Information Exchange between the Inside and Outside of a Vehicle

2.3.7 Technical Evolution of T-BOX

2.3.8 Super Gateway and TBOX



3 Overseas Automotive Gateway Companies

3.1 Infineon

3.1.1 Its Layout in Automotive Products

3.1.2 Central Gateway Solution

3.1.3 HSM & TPM

3.1.4 OPTIGA Trusted Platform Module

3.1.5 Central Gateway Products

3.2 NXP

3.2.1 Central Gateway Chip

3.2.2 Central Gateway/In-Vehicle Network Architecture of Future Cars

3.2.3 Automotive Gateway Solution

3.2.4 Next-generation Ethernet Exchange Chip

3.3 Renesas

3.3.1 Existing Gateway Technology Solutions

3.3.2 New Gateway Technology Solutions

3.3.3 Automotive Gateway Control Unit

3.3.4 Automotive Network Architecture Solution

3.3.5 High-speed Automobile Gateway and Domain Controller

3.4 STMicroelectronics

3.4.1 Security Gateway Solution

3.4.2 Security Gateway Solution (II)

3.4.3 Stellar

3.5 Continental AG

3.5.1 Automotive Gateway

3.5.2 Commercial Vehicle E/E Gateway

3.5.3 Commercial Vehicle E/E Architecture

3.6 Bosch

3.6.1 Central Gateway Products

3.6.2 Central Gateway Development History

3.7 Texas Instruments (TI)

3.7.1 Automotive CAN Gateway and Versatile Gateway

3.7.2 Smart Automotive Gateway

3.7.3 Intelligent Telematics Gateway

3.8 FEV

3.8.1 Electronic Automotive Solutions

3.8.2 Automotive Gateway Products



4 Chinese Automotive Gateway Manufacturers

4.1 HiRain Technologies

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Gateway Controllers

4.1.3 TBOX Products and Applications

4.2 Guangdong ZHIYUAN Electronics (ZLG)

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Automotive Ethernet Gateway Solution

4.3 United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES)

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Connectivity Gateway Control Module

4.3.3 Technical Characteristics of Connectivity Gateway

4.4 YAXON Network

4.4.1 Company Profile

4.4.2 Telematics Product Line

4.4.3 Capital Operation

4.4.4 Telematics Products Being Developed

4.4.5 Central Gateway Products

4.5 SEG SMARTECHS

4.5.1 Company Profile

4.5.2 Automotive Gateway Products

4.6 Neusoft Group

4.6.1 Company Profile

4.6.2 Automotive Security Integrated Gateway

4.6.3 Automotive Communication Module

4.6.4 T-Box Product Portfolio

4.7 InHand Networks

4.7.1 Company Profile

4.7.2 Features of Its Automotive Gateway Technologies

4.8 Flaircomm Microelectronics

