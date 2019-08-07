CEOs, Founders, and Investors to Gather at the Crazy Horse Memorial in September

The largest mountain carving in progress will serve as the backdrop for The Hero Club’s Member-Only Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hero Club , an invitation-only membership organization for CEOs, founders and investors, is announcing that their Member-Only Summit will be taking place at the historic Crazy Horse Memorial from Sunday, September 22nd to Tuesday, September 24th. The Summit will be a gathering of some of the most brilliant minds in business in South Dakota and around the country, including the Chairman of The Hero Club and South Dakota native, Jeffrey Hayzlett.

The theme for the event is “Never Forget Your Dreams” and everyone can relate to having a dream, working hard to pursue it in order to leave behind a legacy of integrity, transparency, service, and sharing. The Hero Club adheres to those values with a purpose of empowering executives with the right resources, relationships, education, and experiences.

The state of South Dakota has a rich history with deep, spiritual origins that pay homage to its ancestors. The setting for this event is also of deep significance to many, as the Crazy Horse Memorial has an incredible history and a mission to protect and preserve the culture, tradition, and living heritage of the North American Indians. The Memorial also has the distinction of being the world’s largest mountain carving in progress!

“Anyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about my home state of South Dakota. It’s a very special and spiritual place for me and I can’t wait to have other business leaders from around the country come to South Dakota and experience it for themselves,” said Hayzlett. “I am honored to be able to host our Member-Only Summit at the Crazy Horse Memorial, a place with deep roots to the community, the land, and the state.”

Hero leadership involves resisting the urge to employ quick fixes to solve problems and instead, thinking about the long-term goals of the organization. Tasunke Witco, or Crazy Horse, exemplified this long-term vision when he stood up for his people in a time where cultures clashed.

“Tasunke Witco etched his legacy in American history as a true hero, putting the needs of his people above his own. The magnitude of the Memorial provides a testament to the significant accomplishments of Crazy Horse himself and the gifts all Native Americans offer society,” said Jadwiga Ziolkowski, CEO of Crazy Horse Memorial and daughter of renowned sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski and his wife, Ruth. “With more than 1.2 million visitors a year, we are excited to host notable business leaders in order to further the legacy of Crazy Horse Memorial and all the stories and people that are a part of this project.”

The Hero Club’s mission is to empower CEOs, founders, and investors with the right tools in order to drive change and elevate their businesses above the competition. Each member provides leadership that communicates a clear vision and mission that permeates throughout their own companies. Hero leaders share their success and wealth with everyone, have a servant’s mentality towards their employees, clients, causes, and organizations and engage in practices that involve all business units in order to run a more efficient operation.

“The Hero Club is all about collaboration, sharing, learning from one another, letting down our armor and having authentic experiences,” said General Manager of The Hero Club, Tricia Benn. “Just like Crazy Horse answered the call to protect his people, heroes answer the call to live their values in the same spirit -- openly and authentically. I can’t wait to share the legacy of Crazy Horse with all our members.”

About The Hero Club

The Hero Club is an invitation-only membership organization for CEOs, founders, and investors. Our members lead by putting humanity at the forefront in their business, where the metrics of success are measured beyond profit. We believe in the values of leading with integrity, transparency, serving our communities and sharing in our success. Along with operational excellence, this enables our members to grow faster, smarter, and more sustainably – what we call, The Hero Factor. Together, we empower great leaders with the right resources, relationships, education, and experiences in order to drive change and take our member companies to the next level.

