Bare Metal Cloud Service Market to grow at 16.76% CAGR Reaching US$ 25,704.4 Mn by 2025 – TMR

The demand for bare metal cloud service market in Asia Pacific is likely to remain concentrated in the prominent economies such as China and India, owing to a larger IT sector in the region.

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bare metal cloud service is likely to witness a remarkable growth over the period of assessment. Bare metal cloud service is still a small market with very few providers of bare metal service. Global bare metal cloud service market can expect increasing demand from the healthcare industry in years to come.

IBM Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Liquid Web, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Internap Corporation, are some of the leading players in the global bare metal cloud service market .

Transparency market research projects that the global bare metal cloud service market is likely to register a double-digit growth rate of 16.76% CAGR during the period of forecast. The bare metal service market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$25,704.4 mn by the end of period of review, from 2017 to 2025.

Increased Investments in Technology and its Early Adoption to Drive Demand in North America

North America is estimated to account for a leading share of the market during the assessment period. Existence of several prominent players operating in the global bare metal cloud service domain such as Internap Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc, and IBM Corporation are propelling regional bare metal cloud service market towards growth.

Besides, North America has always been on the forefront when it came to investing in technology and adoption of technology. The growing number of entrepreneurs who accomplish their work utilizing bare metal cloud service are likely to accentuate expansion of the bare metal cloud service market in North America.

Growing Demand from Healthcare Sector Accelerates Growth of the Market over Forecast Period

With bare metal cloud service, better performance than virtualized server can be achieved as all the resources of a physical server are given to one single person. The server is empowered with more processing abilities as the need for hypervisor layer is eliminated and this leads to improved performance of applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to boost the global bare metal cloud service market due to the fact that AI work with large sets of data and need considerable speed of processing and input/output power. Bare metal cloud service steps in to provide high speed and enhanced performance capabilities thereby leading to increased deployments of bare metal cloud servers across numerous end-use industries.

Bare metal cloud can be delivered through a cloud-like service despite it not being virtualized. A combination of cloud hosting with bare metal servers serve the purpose of being an efficacious medium for applications that need high processing power. Bare metal cloud service market is likely to find an increased use in non-locking compute and storage resources worldwide, which is expected to trigger growth of bare metal cloud service market.

One of the major industries expected to implement bare metal cloud service technology in a big way is the healthcare industry. Healthcare organizations are in absolute need of humongous storage space for data collection and storage as IoT makes a foray in the healthcare industry in a big way. In addition to that, connected medical devices for the implementation of big data analytics is another technology that is driving the usage of bare metal cloud service in the healthcare industry.

Bare metal cloud service facilitates binding of data for better decision making and growth. A case in point is the availability of Intel Xeon Scalable processors powered bare metal servers on IBM cloud to facilitate optimal use of healthcare analytics.

Accelerated data processing can immensely assist healthcare organizations in gaining quick access to the results of patients’ tests at the point of care. This further contributes towards reduced follow-up appointments and re-admissions.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Bare Metal Cloud Service Market (Components - Hardware, Software, Services; Enterprise Type - SMBs, Large; Industry - BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017– 2025.”

The global bare metal cloud service market is segmented based on:

Components

Hardware

Software

Services

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Region

North America

US Canada



Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



