Côte d’Ivoire National Day Statement (By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State)

On behalf of the American people, I extend my sincere congratulations to the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire on the 59th anniversary of your independence.

Côte d’Ivoire is a remarkable example of economic growth and recovery from conflict, and the United States commends Côte d’Ivoire for the progress made in reforming your economy. We appreciate your hosting a successful and dynamic 2019 AGOA Forum in Abidjan this summer.

The United States looks forward to many more decades of cooperation and friendship with the Ivoirian people.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.