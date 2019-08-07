OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of New Jersey Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of New Jersey. The resources include an analysis of the New Jersey’s Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information

New Jersey contracts with five health plans to deliver physical health and long-term services and supports (LTSS) for most populations, including families and children, Medicaid expansion adults, and aged and disabled adults.

Most behavioral health benefits are included in the health plan’s capitation rate for individuals receiving managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) and Department of Development Disability services, as well as for dual eligibles enrolled in an aligned D-SNP. The health plans are responsible for all hospital admissions, including psychiatric unit admissions in general acute hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, and specialty care hospitals. The health plans are not responsible for state or county psychiatric hospital admissions.

For all other enrollees, behavioral health services are excluded from the health plan’s capitation rate and covered FFS by the state.

All but one health plan is available statewide. Individuals have a choice of plans in their county. Contracts for the five health plans are available for download:

The health plans are eligible for performance incentive payments based on five physical health quality measures:

Pre-term births

Prenatal care timeliness

Postpartum care timeliness

HbA1C

Body mass index documentation

Note: The state sets the amount of money in the performance pool each year.

