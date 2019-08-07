Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How much do Canadians pay for health care? New study coming Thursday, August 8

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 8, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on the cost of health care in Canada.



The Price of Public Health Care Insurance, 2019 uses data from Statistics Canada and the Canadian Institute for Health Information to reveal the health-care costs—paid in taxes—for the typical Canadian family, other family types and individuals. The study also measures the growth of health-care costs over time.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, August 8 @ 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

