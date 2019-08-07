Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Steve Broadbent Fund Raising for the Wall That Heals

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Steve Broadbent is raising funds for the installation of a permanent replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. The 250-foot memorial is to be permanently installed in Johns Creek, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia and will become one of only four Wall replicas outside of Washington, D.C. The total cost of the project, including the landscaped and hardscaped areas surrounding it is approximately $400,000, of which nearly half has already been raised.



Steve Broadbent explained, “In 2017, Johns Creek was one of only two cities in Georgia to host the touring exhibit of The Wall That Heals. Our community was deeply impacted by the memorial that pays tribute to over 58,000 men and women who, since World War I, have given their lives in service to our country. As a community, Johns Creek immediately recognized that the display was a tremendous teaching opportunity, with the power to inspire, connect families and as its name suggests, to effect healing.”

The Wall is to be permanently installed at Newtown Park adjacent to the Johns Creek Veterans Memorial Walk. This four-acre memorial park features a hardscaped trail, fountain, benches, gazebo and plaza, marked by monuments to each conflict in which the U.S. has been engaged since World War I, including special monuments for Purple Heart Recipients, POW/MIAs and Women in Service. Memorial Walk is sponsored by the Johns Creek Veterans Association, a 501(c)19 veterans membership organization. Funds for the Wall are being raised through the Johns Creek Veterans Memorial Walk, Inc., a 501(c)3. Both organizations are 100% volunteer-supported organizations.

Steve Broadbent an elected City Councilman for Johns Creek, serves his community in the appointed role of Vice Chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County, and was recently appointed by Governor Brian P. Kemp to the Board of Community Affairs. His Fulcrum Partners clientele is both regional and national and includes publicly traded or large, privately held corporations, for which he analyzes and collaborates on the design, funding and security of nonqualified benefit programs. Steve is a retired U.S. Navy Commander, who served at sea and in Washington, D.C., and was twice awarded the Navy’s Meritorious Service Medal.

