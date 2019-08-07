Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. Announces $15 Million Investment in Morrow Sodali

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners , L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announces a $15 million investment in Morrow Sodali, a leading provider of strategic advisory and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. Morrow Sodali provides corporate boards and executives with strategic advice and services relating to corporate governance, shareholder and bondholder communication and engagement, capital markets intelligence, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions.



Morrow Sodali will use the infusion from Granite Creek to continue making investments in its strategic growth initiatives. Mark Radzik, Managing Partner of Granite Creek, will serve on the Board of Morrow Sodali.

With its recently closed $200 million FlexCap II fund, Granite Creek expects to invest in a total of 15-20 companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness. Granite Creek plays an active role with the leadership of its portfolio companies and serves as a company’s trusted advisor and partner.

“We are excited to partner with Morrow Sodali. They are a leader in providing clients across the globe with strategic advisory and dedicated service. With offices throughout the US, Latin America, Europe, and Australia, and the ability to provide its multi-national clients a full array of advisory services on shareholder matters, Morrow Sodali is a premier platform,” said Mark Radzik, “We are eager to support Alvise Recchi, Ron Knox, Maria Leftakis and the other leaders of Morrow Sodali in their continued building of the business.”

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Granite Creek,” said Alvise Recchi, Morrow Sodali’s Global CEO. “The Partners at Granite Creek are experienced entrepreneurs that understand our business and have deep experience in helping businesses grow.”

“Consistent with the approach and views of our family, which has a long history of leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, Granite Creek espouses a similar philosophy,” said Moroello Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini of Holding Pallavicini and Fabrizio Arengi Bentivoglio of Fidia Holding, who run the two family offices that invested first in the Morrow Sodali, “Morrow Sodali is fortunate to have Granite Creek as a shareholder and board member.”

About Morrow Sodali

From headquarters in New York, and offices and partners in major capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, ETFs, stock exchanges and membership associations.

For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com .

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment

firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in banking, private equity, operations and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011, Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest regional private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

