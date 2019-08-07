Republic of Latvia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
August 7, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The economy continued to expand rapidly in 2018, as growth surprised with a strong construction-driven upswing. Fiscal and current account deficits are at manageable levels, as is the public debt. The financial system remains stable, despite a significant balance sheet restructuring of banks servicing foreign clients. The growth outlook is favorable, but risks weigh on the downside due to a less supportive external environment.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/264
English
Publication Date:
August 7, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513509983/1934-7685
Stock No:
1LVAEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
73
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.