There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,222 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Latvia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

August 7, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The economy continued to expand rapidly in 2018, as growth surprised with a strong construction-driven upswing. Fiscal and current account deficits are at manageable levels, as is the public debt. The financial system remains stable, despite a significant balance sheet restructuring of banks servicing foreign clients. The growth outlook is favorable, but risks weigh on the downside due to a less supportive external environment.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/264

English

Publication Date:

August 7, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513509983/1934-7685

Stock No:

1LVAEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

73

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.